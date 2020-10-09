Historic Elm Hill house most expensive home sold in Norfolk in August

The stunning Grade II star listed house in Elm Hill which was the most expensive home sold in Norfolk in August according to the latest Land Registry price paid data available. Pic: Strutt & Parker Archant

A 16th century house in one of Norwich’s oldest streets topped the list of the most expensive sold in the county in August.

Number 36, Elm Hill, which first went on the market in August 2018 for £900,000 and then transferred to another agent in May 2019, sold for £650,000. The Grade II star listed house had not been up for sale before that for a quarter of a century.

Situated in one of the biggest tourist attractions of Norwich, it is one of the remaining residential properties in Elm Hill. It has four bedrooms, is timber framed with 18th century additions, a cellar and has a spectacular lateral 31-foot double reception which fronts the property and forms part of the flying freehold over the carriage arch below. Outside it has a courtyard garden at the rear.

August, typically a slow month for sales because of the summer holidays, saw buoyant activity following lockdown. No home listed in the Land Registry price paid data sold for more than £650,000 however this data is not comprehensive. It does not include homes sold as part of an estate such as a commercial farm, for example.

August data is the most recent available through the Land Registry.

Other homes in the top 10 list of most expensive included May Cottage, Walcott Road, Bacton, which sold for £570,000. This Georgian family home, which went up for sale for £585,000 in March 2019, is situated in 0.3 of an acre and was a successful bed and breakfast with four bedrooms and a one bedroom annexe. The third most expensive was Rivendell, The Loke, Wymondham, put on sale on Boxing Day last year for offers over £550,000 and which sold for £535,000. This four bedroom family home has a big garden and double garage. Fourth was 6, Northgate, Thorpe End, Norwich, which sold for £525,000 after being put up for sale on Christmas Day last year for £550,000. A mock Tudor home with five bedrooms, it has a large garden and driveway.

The cheapest home sold was a two bedroom flat in Pandora, King’s Lynn which sold for £79,950.

The top 10 list is here:

36, Elm Hill, Norwich – £650,000

May Cottage, Walcott Road, Bacton – £570,000

Rivendell, The Loke, Wymondham – £535,000

6, Northgate, Thorpe End – £525,000

503, Earlham Road, Norwich – £495,000

23, Churchill Crescent, Sheringham – £470,000

Alder House, The Street, Yarmouth – £405,000

Oak House, Norwich Road, Attleborough – £403,000

Pine Tree Cottage, School Lane, Thorpe Abbotts – £370,000

22, Cotman Drive, Great Yarmouth – £367,500

184, Constitution Hill, Norwich – £327,000