See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

A restored townhouse once owned by a monk is for sale offering a rare chance to live in Norwich’s most famous street.

Hollywood glamour in Elm Hill; movie star Claire Danes in Stardust.

The Grade II listed house in Elm Hill has been restored by the Norwich Preservation Trust and is on a site which dates as far back as the 13th century. The plot was owned by Norwich Cathedral in the 15th century and later saw a fishmongers, cook-shop and tavern all established there.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

But a blue plaque over the house’s oak door tells of one of the colourful characters who once resided there, a Rev. J.L. Lyne, known as Father Ignatius, who founded an independent Benedictine monastery there in 1864.

Religious ceremonies were carried out there until 1886 and he raised funds to build the red brick chapel at the rear of the property, now owned by Norwich University of the Arts, but this was never occupied and the monastery dispersed after two

years.

Over the years, the house fell into disrepair but was restored last year by the Norwich Preservation Trust which repaired walls, put in insulation and strengthened the roof among many tasks.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

Few residential houses exist in Elm Hill which is one of Norwich’s most photographed streets and used in movies including Stardust starring Claire Danes and Sienna Miller.

The house in Elm Hill, with three storeys, is now for sale and offers two double bedrooms, a main bathroom, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room and on the first floor, a sitting room.

There is a courtyard garden with an undercover seating area and lots of character throughout including pamment floors, exposed beams and fireplaces.

On the rear wall of the upstairs sitting room is an original pattern designed originally to impress customers who could see it from the river wharfs and rear courtyard, demonstrating the owner’s wealth and status.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

Agents Fine & Country, selling the house state: “The Trust has worked hard to maintain the integrity of the building whilst also

creating a home that meets the needs of today’s lifestyles. As you might expect, it brims with character throughout.”

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.

Elm Hill.

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill.