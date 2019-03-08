See how the owner of 'Britain's best home' turned a 1970s semi into this incredible house for sale

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

See the transformation of a Norfolk brown brick 1970s semi into an 'upside-down' house with fantastic views for sale for £675,000.

Amanda Barrington. Pic: submitted Amanda Barrington. Pic: submitted

Amanda Barrington, a Norfolk property developer whose triumph 'Woods End' in south Norfolk won TV's "I own Britain's Best Home" a decade ago has worked her magic again.

'Seastiles' in Salthouse is Amanda's latest project together with award-winning architect, Hugh Wray-McCann. Amanda said: "Completely inspired by the special magic of North Norfolk, the light and the landscape, Hugh and I have created an eye-catching, stylish build which makes the best use of where it is situated and how, a tribute, if you like, to the surrounding environment.

"The property is on the coast, boasts sea views and is an oasis of calm, allowing holidaymakers to enjoy the very best of what our county has to offer."

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

Amanda's house Woods End at Hargham hit the headlines when it won Channel 5's series of 'I own Britain's Best Home.'

Seastiles is aimed at the second home market because of its location with a possible peak period rental income of more than £1,800 per week or more than £45,000 a year. "As soon as we saw the property, we knew that Amanda Barrington had done it again," said agent Hetti Simpson, founder and owner of Holkham-based Big Skies, selling the property.

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

The house is 'upside-down as it has open-plan living on the first floor, combining a kitchen, sitting room and dining area with stunning views over the landscaped garden and fields to the calming seascape beyond. There is a dramatic staircase leading to the ground floor to three bedrooms with access to a decked area and the garden.

"Together, Amanda and Hugh have created a wow-factor, contemporary property which takes its inspiration from its spectacular surrounds. Its clever design means that the property has that 'tardis'-like feel of being much larger on the inside than it appears from the outside. But what strikes you most is the very thing that first attracted Amanda and Hugh to the site - the far-reaching views over the countryside to the sea," added Hetti.

Amanda Barrington at 'Britain's Best Home.' Pic: submitted Amanda Barrington at 'Britain's Best Home.' Pic: submitted

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

Before the transformation. Pic: submitted Before the transformation. Pic: submitted

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

The view. Pic: Big Skies The view. Pic: Big Skies

After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies After the transformation. Pic: Big Skies

The view of the garden. Pic: Big Skies The view of the garden. Pic: Big Skies

Before the transformation. Pic: submitted Before the transformation. Pic: submitted