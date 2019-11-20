Search

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 20 November 2019

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

A mid-terraced house needing complete modernisation is coming under the hammer for a guide price of £45,000-£55,000.

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

The property in Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is currently empty and some work has started but it needs a new kitchen, bathroom, a rewiring, installation of a heating system and complete decoration, say the agents.

The house has a lounge with a small fireplace, a dining room, also with a fireplace and a kitchen and upstairs, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside is a small garden.

Napoleon Place is situated between Lancaster Road and St Peter's Road, just a short walk from the beach.

The property is one of the cheapest houses to come up for sale with just a handful of flats, park homes and holiday chalets available to buy for less - and many of these come with restrictions on occupation.

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

The property is coming up for auction with Auction House on December 4 at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich.

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

