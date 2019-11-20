Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 20 November 2019
A mid-terraced house needing complete modernisation is coming under the hammer for a guide price of £45,000-£55,000.
The property in Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is currently empty and some work has started but it needs a new kitchen, bathroom, a rewiring, installation of a heating system and complete decoration, say the agents.
The house has a lounge with a small fireplace, a dining room, also with a fireplace and a kitchen and upstairs, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside is a small garden.
Napoleon Place is situated between Lancaster Road and St Peter's Road, just a short walk from the beach.
The property is one of the cheapest houses to come up for sale with just a handful of flats, park homes and holiday chalets available to buy for less - and many of these come with restrictions on occupation.
The property is coming up for auction with Auction House on December 4 at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich.