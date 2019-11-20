Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

A mid-terraced house needing complete modernisation is coming under the hammer for a guide price of £45,000-£55,000.

The property in Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is currently empty and some work has started but it needs a new kitchen, bathroom, a rewiring, installation of a heating system and complete decoration, say the agents.

The house has a lounge with a small fireplace, a dining room, also with a fireplace and a kitchen and upstairs, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside is a small garden.

Napoleon Place is situated between Lancaster Road and St Peter's Road, just a short walk from the beach.

The property is one of the cheapest houses to come up for sale with just a handful of flats, park homes and holiday chalets available to buy for less - and many of these come with restrictions on occupation.

The property is coming up for auction with Auction House on December 4 at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich.