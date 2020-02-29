Buy this house being auctioned - but you need to finish building it

The half-finished house, for sale. Pic: Brown & Co

A half-finished house on a plot for three homes is coming under the hammer in Norfolk for a guide price of £400,000-£450,000.

The house, built with two storeys and an entrance porch but no roof, is for sale on a plot in Ketteringham, near Wymondham. It is on a site with planning permission for the building of two more homes.

Anne Barker, from agents Brown & Co, auctioning the site on March 26 at the Assembly House in Norwich, stated: "The planning consent allows for three detached houses and much of the infrastructure is in place, with one of the units having been formed.

"The site comes to the market as an opportunity for a number of interested parties to acquire the same and complete, subject to the necessary planning and building regulations control."

The site is located in the centre of Ketteringham, set back from the High Street, with a drive serving the properties.