Houmous recalled from main supermarkets over salmonella fears

The Asda products which have been recalled. Picture: FSA FSA

A number of supermarkets including Aldi, Morrisons and Asda, have recalled houmous products for fear it contains salmonella.

The Morrisons products which have been recalled. Picture: FSA The Morrisons products which have been recalled. Picture: FSA

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a recall of 17 different houmous products as they are unsafe to eat.

A total of 17 products have been removed, two at Aldi, seven at Asda, two at Lidl, two at Morrisons, two at Siansbury's and one at Spar.

The recall also includes Nando's houmous and peri peri drizzle, which is sold at Asda, Ocado, and Sainsbury's.

All of the above were produced by Zorba Delicacies, which has recalled the product.

The Aldi products which have been recalled. Picture: FSA The Aldi products which have been recalled. Picture: FSA

The FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

It added: "The products listed might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."

The full list of products are:

- Aldi The Deli brand reduced fat homous classic triple pack

- Aldi The Deli brand reduced fat houmous selection triple pack

- Morrisons the best pesto and parmesan houmous

- Spar houmous

- Lidl's meadow fresh red pepper houmous

- Lidl's meadow fresh houmous selection

- Sainsbury's food to go range sweet potato falafel with houmous

- Sainsbury's food to go range carrots and houmous

- Houmous with Nando's peri peri drizzle

- Asda beetroot houmous

- Asda extra special roasted red pepper houmous

- Asda extra special extra virgin olive oil houmous

- Asda houmous

- Asda 30% less fat houmous stacker (plain)

- Asda 30% less fat houmous stacker (flavoured)

- Asda carrot sticks and houmous

- Morrisons avocado houmous