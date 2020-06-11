Search

Norwich shoe shop to reopen with private sessions for trying on footwear

PUBLISHED: 14:49 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 11 June 2020

Manager of the Hotter shoe shop in Norwich, Angela Lupton. Pic: submitted

Norwich shoe shop Hotter will be one of the first stores to reopen out of more than 50 nationwide.

Hotter, Gentleman’s Walk, is the biggest of 53 shops across the UK and will be the first to reopen on Tuesday, June 16.

And its manager Angela Lupton said that the store would be offering private appointments for older customers to try on shoes and no more than three people would be allowed into the store at any one time.

The store sells shoes for men and women, but she said their main market was comfort footwear for older ladies. As a result, they are offering appointments, to be booked by emailing, at 9am when people can attend and try shoes on without having to queue outside. The shop will be open for all customers from 10am-3pm.

“Hotter is only opening up two stores on Tuesday in the UK. We are offering appointments aimed at our older ladies when people can come in and enjoy a one-to-one personal service without fear of having to queue.”

Hotter also has a store in King’s Lynn but this is not reopening yet. The store will see three employees return with 11 more currently furloughed.

Topic Tags:

