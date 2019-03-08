Four unusual places to stay in west Norfolk

The Old Station at Heacham offers train fanatics the opportunity to stay in a converted railway carriage. Photo: The Old Station The Old Station

West Norfolk welcomes thousands of visitors from across the world every year, but your average hotel or bog-standard B&B are far from the only choice for tourists looking to rest their heads.

The Patch near Snettisham Beach. Photo: The Patch The Patch near Snettisham Beach. Photo: The Patch

From train carriages to windmills, the area offers some of the quirkiest accomodation around.

The Old Station Heacham

Train fanatics will love this one, visitors can stay in a four-star room in the station's old waiting rooms or board the train to stay in one of the converted railway carriages.

The converted carriage features an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, along with two en-suite bedrooms.

Shepherd huts at Bircham Mill are located next to the windmill itself which has become popular with tourists. Photo: Shepherd huts at Bircham Mill are located next to the windmill itself which has become popular with tourists. Photo:

No trains have left the station since 1969, when it was part of the King's Lynn to Hunstanton railway line.

Shepherd Huts at Bircham Mill

Perfect for those looking for a taste of the countryside, guests can stay in a converted shepherd hut at Great Bircham Windmill, vistors will need to bring their own bedding or sleeping bags to settle into the cozy huts.

Tourists can get a real taste of country life in one of Bircham Mill's shepherd huts. Photo: Bircham Mill Tourists can get a real taste of country life in one of Bircham Mill's shepherd huts. Photo: Bircham Mill

For those looking for something more spacious the site also features Humphery Cottage, part of the windmill itself, which can accomodate up to four people.

The Patch

At West Lexham visitors are being offered the chance to stay in giant treehouses. Photo: Treehouses and Bell Tents at West Lexham At West Lexham visitors are being offered the chance to stay in giant treehouses. Photo: Treehouses and Bell Tents at West Lexham

Another one for the trainspotters, located at Snettisham Beach between King's Lynn and Hunstanton this converted Victorian railway carriage is situated at the back of a chalet bungalow features two bedrooms, one twin room and one with a bunkbed.

The carriage was first used as holiday accomodation in the 1920s with the house built up around it as time went on.

Treehouses and Bell Tents at West Lexham

At West Lexham visitors are being offered the chance to stay in giant treehouses. Photo: Treehouses and Bell Tents at West Lexham At West Lexham visitors are being offered the chance to stay in giant treehouses. Photo: Treehouses and Bell Tents at West Lexham

Based on a 21-acre estate, this series of treehouses and luxury bell tents give visitors access to a number of gardens and a wild swimming lake, the estate is also located just 20 minutes away from the beach.

Treehouses include a kitchen and log burner for heating, with the largest options able to sleep up to six guests.

