Hot water providers turn up the heat with major acquisition

Heating and hot water providers Gasway Services has purchased Blue Flame Services, which provides gas, oil, electric and renewable services.

Gasway’s owner, the Norwich-based Flagship Group, was assisted by Spire Solicitors on the acquisition.

Matthew Downing, a partner at Spire and the person who led the transaction said: “It is a very exciting time for Flagship Group as it continues to grow and expand its overall offering.

“This acquisition enables Gasway to expand its operations further and to benefit from the experience of the team at Blue Flame as part of is strategic development going forward”.

Andrew Yuill, director of business growth at Flagship, stated: “Since it was acquired Gasway has integrated into the group extremely well.

“It is important we support and continue to grow the business, and the Blueflame acquisition was a key aspect of our growth strategy for Gasway.”

Price Bailey LLP advised on the transaction.