Search

Advanced search

Hot water providers turn up the heat with major acquisition

PUBLISHED: 09:32 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 01 January 2019

Heating and hot water providers Gasway Services has purchased Blue Flame Services.

Heating and hot water providers Gasway Services has purchased Blue Flame Services.

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Heating and hot water providers Gasway Services has purchased Blue Flame Services, which provides gas, oil, electric and renewable services.

Gasway’s owner, the Norwich-based Flagship Group, was assisted by Spire Solicitors on the acquisition.

Matthew Downing, a partner at Spire and the person who led the transaction said: “It is a very exciting time for Flagship Group as it continues to grow and expand its overall offering.

“This acquisition enables Gasway to expand its operations further and to benefit from the experience of the team at Blue Flame as part of is strategic development going forward”.

Andrew Yuill, director of business growth at Flagship, stated: “Since it was acquired Gasway has integrated into the group extremely well.

“It is important we support and continue to grow the business, and the Blueflame acquisition was a key aspect of our growth strategy for Gasway.”

Price Bailey LLP advised on the transaction.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

THE LOWDOWN: All you need to know ahead of Brentford v Norwich City

Emi Buendia's classy finish was the difference as Norwich beat Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road in October, but the midfielder is out injured currently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

Traffic builds up around Carlton Colville Primary School at the end of the school day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because of ring road roundabout work

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists