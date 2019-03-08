Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Hoseasons owner undergoes transformation

PUBLISHED: 10:13 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 12 March 2019

A Hoseasons holiday lodge. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A Hoseasons holiday lodge. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Copyright:mattkealphotography

The owners of East Anglian Hoseasons has rebranded, and has been named Awaze.

Awaze owns a series of travel business, including cottages.com, Hoseasons, James Villa Holidays, Landal GreenParks and Novasol.

A spokesman for Hoseasons said: “This is an exciting development for the business. We remain committed to providing everyday amazing experiences to our owners, partners, guests and employees and are proud to be part of Awaze.”

Awaze chief executive Henrik Kjellberg, said: “The Awaze portfolio includes some fantastic brands, but the creation of a new corporate identity and leadership team will enable us to share learnings, develop group-wide technological solutions and accelerate the pace at which we grow. The market for self-catering breaks is strong and we are incredibly well placed to take advantage of that demand.”

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘I would never chance going back’ - Swimmers complain of sore eyes and throats after using leisure centre’s pool

Louise Saunders claims her two-year-old daughter, Florence was coughing all week and had to be rushed to hospital after going for a swim at the pool. Picture: Contributed Louise Saunders

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Primary school ‘very pleased’ with progress after improved Ofsted rating

Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville has now improved its Ofsted rating following a recent inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Should Norwich businesses be taxed for their staff car parks?

Norwich City Council is being called on to bring in a workplace parking levy. Picture: Nick Butcher

New bid for Starbucks, KFC and petrol station at gateway to the NDR

Revived plans have been lodged for a Starbucks and KFC at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists