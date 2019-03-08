Hoseasons owner undergoes transformation

A Hoseasons holiday lodge. Picture: SUPPLIED. Copyright:mattkealphotography

The owners of East Anglian Hoseasons has rebranded, and has been named Awaze.

Awaze owns a series of travel business, including cottages.com, Hoseasons, James Villa Holidays, Landal GreenParks and Novasol.

A spokesman for Hoseasons said: “This is an exciting development for the business. We remain committed to providing everyday amazing experiences to our owners, partners, guests and employees and are proud to be part of Awaze.”

Awaze chief executive Henrik Kjellberg, said: “The Awaze portfolio includes some fantastic brands, but the creation of a new corporate identity and leadership team will enable us to share learnings, develop group-wide technological solutions and accelerate the pace at which we grow. The market for self-catering breaks is strong and we are incredibly well placed to take advantage of that demand.”