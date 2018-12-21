Search

Advanced search

Hopes and Fears for 2019: Analysis on the skills and employment market

21 December, 2018 - 06:00
What can be done to improve the skills sector in Norfolk?

What can be done to improve the skills sector in Norfolk?

Archant

This week we’ll be hearing from experts across the county’s industries and sectors, asking them what their hopes and fears are for their business year ahead.

We’ve already heard from the property and small business economies, and today we have analysis from the skills and employment sector.

Analysis is provided by Richard Bridgman, OBE, of Warren Services and the New Anglia LEP Skills Board:

I and many others have spent a considerable amount of time this year putting a bid in excess of £20m to the Department of Education for an Institute of Technology.

We will know early next year if we go into the final stages, and by June if we have been successful.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk will benefit from this, with a Hub in Bury St Edmunds.

This project will go a long way to help our skills needs in New Anglia for years to come, based around STEM subjects.

Another avenue we are exploring is taking people from the job centre, some with little or no qualifications and training them.

Working with Haas machine tools, DWP, West Suffolk College, and Warren Services, we have put a programme together to train four claimants to be CNC setter Operators.

The first cohort finish this week having done 12 weeks training, the main requirement is for them to have the drive to learn and the right attitude.

It has been most successful and we are already selecting the next group. We believe this type of short intensive training can be used in many other areas.

We still find many businesses keep complaining about skill shortages, but are not prepared to do anything about it, and it really frustrates me. Unless they change they will die.

So my wish for 2019 is hopefully to get the green light for the EIoT, and battle on with skill shortages with inventive ways to meet these needs.

I also want to continue to encourage young people to take apprenticeships as a good alternative to University, but still have opportunity to go on and get a degree without incurring any debt.

I refuse to look negatively, and if companies are not prepared to help themselves so be it.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists