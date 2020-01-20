Search

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

PUBLISHED: 14:21 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 20 January 2020

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House



A shop selling items for the home is closing down in Norwich's Chapelfield complex.

Australian homewares retailer House launched its sixth UK store at Intu Chapelfield in the summer of 2018but will shut its doors for good on Wednesday.

It currently has a sale on of up to 90% off with staff saying most of the stock has been snapped up already by bargain hunters.

Four members of staff will lose their jobs in Norwich. Meanwhile House is closing other branches too - such as its store in Westgate, Oxford.

A spokeswoman confirmed the shop in Chapelfield was closing and all staff were losing their jobs.

The store sells all kinds of items for the home including many brands such as Smeg, Joseph Joseph and Marie Claire.

A new retailer is said to be going into the unit, situated on the Upper Ground floor - but no one knows yet who it is.

