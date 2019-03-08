Boost to new homes in a Norfolk village thanks to the NDR

Pictured left to right; Louise Thomson, sales manager, Mark Cotes, managing director, Matthew Ward, land director, Cllr Judy Leggett  chair of Broadland District Council, Trevor Bowden, site manager. Pic: submitted

Homes are being snapped up by buyers in a new village community because of its good road links - with 17 completions on one site since its launch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The eye catching room with a bike on the wall in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant. The eye catching room with a bike on the wall in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant.

Buyers are seeing the benefit of the NDR, otherwise known as the Broadland Northway, choosing to buy in the village of Horsford where 259 new homes are currently being built and a further 300 planned.

Annette Hurst, sales and marketing director at David Wilson Homes, currently building at Kingfisher Meadow, said the site was experiencing the best selling rate across Norfolk and Suffolk, with 17 completions since the launch at the start of the year and currently no finished houses left for sale.

Horsford was selling faster than other sites in Aylsham, Poringland, Watton and Bury St Edmunds, she said.

MORE: World's Strongest Man adds weight to a Norwich event today

Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford. Pic: Archant. Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford. Pic: Archant.

"We are selling one home a week and more at Kingfisher Meadow than Clements Gate in Poringland despite the house types being exactly the same. We think it is the effect of the NDR being so close making Horsford even more of an appealing location."

She said the two and three bedroom homes were the most popular but that people were less inclined to buy off plan now, needing to view a showhouse. "There has been some nervousness, a perception of uncertainty because of the economy, so people want to come and actually see how the homes look," she said.

David Wilson Homes are offering all kinds of incentives to encourage buyers from teaming up with the RSPB to create an environment which attracts birds, bees and even hedgehogs to implementing a 'professional snagging' system whereby homes being built are checked at various stages of build for any problems, including drone photography being used to see all areas.

The homes, which range in price from £156,000 to £467,000, are being showcased with some interesting interiors too. In one of the showhouses, one of the children's bedrooms has been decorated on a bike theme with an actual full size mountain bike suspended on one of the walls. In another, a room being depicted as a nursery has a gigantic magnifying glass which has been hand painted on one wall complete with pictures of insects.

A nursery room in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant. A nursery room in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant.

"It's all about creating something that people remember," added Annette.

The hand painted magnifying glass and insects on one of the walls in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant. The hand painted magnifying glass and insects on one of the walls in one of the showhouses at Kingfisher Meadow. Pic: Archant.

A CGI of how Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford, will look. Pic: David Wilson Homes. A CGI of how Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford, will look. Pic: David Wilson Homes.

Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford. Pic: Archant. Kingfisher Meadow, Horsford. Pic: Archant.

You may also want to watch: