Homebase to reopen Norfolk store after coronavirus shutdown

Homebase is re-opening 20 stores after the coronavirus shut down. Pic: Homebase

Homebase is reopening a Norwich store as one of 20 across the UK as part of a trial by the owners.

The Roundtree Way, Sprowston, store is the only one in Norfolk to reopen after the coronavirus shut down.

Last month Homebase was classified as an essential retailer by the government, meaning that stores could continue trading.

However, the firm took the decision to temporarily close all branches and operate online only.

After B&Q decided to reopen some of its shops earlier this week, the chief executive of Homebase, Damian McGloughlin, decided to follow suit.

In a statement, he said: “We have taken this time to carefully review and make a large number of changes to our operations in preparation for a safe, phased reopening, in line with government guidance on social distancing.

“On Saturday, April 25, we will be trialling the opening of 20 stores with strict controls in place to ensure shopping is safe for everyone. Our remaining stores in the UK will continue to offer a collection and counter service.”

Homebase in Newmarket, Suffolk, is also reopening.

