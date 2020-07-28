First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage
PUBLISHED: 08:12 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 28 July 2020
This home set in gardens of more than one acre off a Norfolk broad is for sale for £1.25 million.
Broads End has gardens down to a dyke which leads into Rollesby Broad. Within these gardens there is also a two bedroom detached cottage, a covered swimming pool and hot tub.
Inside the main house are four bedrooms, three reception rooms including an office and kitchen, which opens up into an extensive family room leading to a courtyard-style garden and the main palatial lawns. There is also a one bedroom annexe with a sitting room, kitchen and shower room.
Outside the house, for sale with William H Brown, is a heated swimming pool with a sliding cover that transforms it from indoor to an open air complex and for added luxury, there is a covered hot tub. You’ve got a pathway to a private dyke where there is a decked and jetty area where you can go by boat (which could be included in the sale) to Rollesby Broad.
