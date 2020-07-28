Search

Advanced search

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

PUBLISHED: 08:12 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 28 July 2020

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Archant

This home set in gardens of more than one acre off a Norfolk broad is for sale for £1.25 million.

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H BrownThe luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Broads End has gardens down to a dyke which leads into Rollesby Broad. Within these gardens there is also a two bedroom detached cottage, a covered swimming pool and hot tub.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they’re half empty

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H BrownThe luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Inside the main house are four bedrooms, three reception rooms including an office and kitchen, which opens up into an extensive family room leading to a courtyard-style garden and the main palatial lawns. There is also a one bedroom annexe with a sitting room, kitchen and shower room.

Outside the house, for sale with William H Brown, is a heated swimming pool with a sliding cover that transforms it from indoor to an open air complex and for added luxury, there is a covered hot tub. You’ve got a pathway to a private dyke where there is a decked and jetty area where you can go by boat (which could be included in the sale) to Rollesby Broad.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Six key issues to be considered as Norwich City return to the Championship

The Norwich players endured a miserable six weeks after the Premier League season rtesumed in June Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY