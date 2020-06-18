Search

Advanced search

Horse lover’s paradise for sale with unusual feature in back garden

PUBLISHED: 09:20 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 June 2020

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

A country home is for sale in Norfolk for offers in excess of £650,000 with paddocks, stables and something you’d never expect.

The hut in the garden. Pic: Fine & CountryThe hut in the garden. Pic: Fine & Country

The four bedroom home in Banham, near Diss, in three acres, comes with a one bedroom annexe but also tucked away in the garden, The Cob House.

MORE: See inside this £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

Inside the hut that's an unusual extra feature of the property for sale. Pic: Fine & CountryInside the hut that's an unusual extra feature of the property for sale. Pic: Fine & Country

This round shaped structure was hand-built by a friend of the owner and has its own power, light and even a wood-burning stove. It was made 10 years ago using clay taken from the garden and even has a stained glass window in its timber framed roof which floods light onto its wooden floor below. Hidden away, it’s the ideal artist’s studio or writer’s retreat, say agents Fine & Country.

The main house, which dates in part to the 1700s, has four bedrooms, a large garden room, two reception rooms as well as a study, kitchen/breakfast room and outside, plenty of parking with a car charging point for electric vehicles.

The land includes a meadow, one paddock of around 0.5 acres and another of 2.5 acres. There are stables for three horses and a tack room.

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter parts of Norfolk

Radar image of thunderstorms heading into parts of Norfolk. Piucture: Weatherquest

Revealed: Where police had most complaints about second homeowners visiting Norfolk in lockdown

Back view of metropolitan police officer. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Remote pub in heart of Broads could be set to re-open - five years after its closure

The Berney Arms pub on the edge of the River Yare surrounded by Halvergate Marshes and very remote. The Berney Arms windmill. Picture: James Bass

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Revealed: Where police had most complaints about second homeowners visiting Norfolk in lockdown

Back view of metropolitan police officer. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Talk to someone if you’re anxious’ - Plea after popular landlord took his own life

Carl Newell, who ran the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich. He died aged 40 on March 20, 2020. Picture: Dawn Hopkins
Drive 24