The beautiful country home for sale. Pic: Fine & Country.

A country home is for sale in Norfolk for offers in excess of £650,000 with paddocks, stables and something you’d never expect.

The hut in the garden. Pic: Fine & Country The hut in the garden. Pic: Fine & Country

The four bedroom home in Banham, near Diss, in three acres, comes with a one bedroom annexe but also tucked away in the garden, The Cob House.

Inside the hut that's an unusual extra feature of the property for sale. Pic: Fine & Country Inside the hut that's an unusual extra feature of the property for sale. Pic: Fine & Country

This round shaped structure was hand-built by a friend of the owner and has its own power, light and even a wood-burning stove. It was made 10 years ago using clay taken from the garden and even has a stained glass window in its timber framed roof which floods light onto its wooden floor below. Hidden away, it’s the ideal artist’s studio or writer’s retreat, say agents Fine & Country.

The main house, which dates in part to the 1700s, has four bedrooms, a large garden room, two reception rooms as well as a study, kitchen/breakfast room and outside, plenty of parking with a car charging point for electric vehicles.

The land includes a meadow, one paddock of around 0.5 acres and another of 2.5 acres. There are stables for three horses and a tack room.

