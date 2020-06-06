Home in abandoned railway station goes up for sale for £199,950
PUBLISHED: 09:10 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 06 June 2020
A home created in an old disused railway station is for sale in a Norfolk village.
The Sidings, Earsham is a two bedroom apartment that’s been created in a former station which closed almost 70 years ago. But many original features remain that are reminders of its history.
Inside there’s a fireplace where the station master would have kept warm while he waited for trains coming on the Waveney Valley line. The line, which opened in 1860, connected Beccles in Suffolk with the Great Eastern Main Line, running from Tivetshall in Norfolk and providing services to Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Ipswich with additional services to London.
But like many others, the line was axed under the Beeching cuts and closed to passengers in 1953 and goods services in 1960. The building then became derelict for many years before being converted into housing.
The home, for sale with William H Brown, has been renovated by the current owners including reconditioning original sash windows. There is a kitchen, bathroom, a living room, dining room and cellar. Outside are gardens, a patio and a workshop but you can still see the platform and where the line would have run.
