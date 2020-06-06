Search

Advanced search

Home in abandoned railway station goes up for sale for £199,950

PUBLISHED: 09:10 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 06 June 2020

An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station Pic: William H Brown.

An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station Pic: William H Brown.

A home created in an old disused railway station is for sale in a Norfolk village.

An old photograph of the railway line. You can just see a station master to the far right. Pic: Archant library.An old photograph of the railway line. You can just see a station master to the far right. Pic: Archant library.

The Sidings, Earsham is a two bedroom apartment that’s been created in a former station which closed almost 70 years ago. But many original features remain that are reminders of its history.

MORE: A historic townhouse for sale with an unusual feature you don’t expect

You can still see where the railway line would have run. Pic: William H Brown.You can still see where the railway line would have run. Pic: William H Brown.

Inside there’s a fireplace where the station master would have kept warm while he waited for trains coming on the Waveney Valley line. The line, which opened in 1860, connected Beccles in Suffolk with the Great Eastern Main Line, running from Tivetshall in Norfolk and providing services to Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Ipswich with additional services to London.

But like many others, the line was axed under the Beeching cuts and closed to passengers in 1953 and goods services in 1960. The building then became derelict for many years before being converted into housing.

The home, for sale with William H Brown, has been renovated by the current owners including reconditioning original sash windows. There is a kitchen, bathroom, a living room, dining room and cellar. Outside are gardens, a patio and a workshop but you can still see the platform and where the line would have run.

An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station. Pic: William H Brown.An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station. Pic: William H Brown.

An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station. Pic: William H Brown.An apartment is for sale in a converted railway station. Pic: William H Brown.

You can clearly see where the platform and railway line was. Pic: William H Brown.You can clearly see where the platform and railway line was. Pic: William H Brown.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Coronavirus ‘R’ figures for East of England edges closer to 1

People in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Are house prices set to crash in Norfolk?

The recent drop in house sales does not signal a lack of demand, says Jan Hytch. Picture: Getty Images

Bus company divert route after windows smashed by vandals

First Eastern Counties have incurred several targeted incidents of vandalism on its excel services when leaving the town of Swaffham. Picture: Mike Sewell

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus ‘R’ figures for East of England edges closer to 1

People in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Bus company divert route after windows smashed by vandals

First Eastern Counties have incurred several targeted incidents of vandalism on its excel services when leaving the town of Swaffham. Picture: Mike Sewell

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

New £2m fund for small businesses and charities in Norwich

Norwich City Hall clock tower. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24