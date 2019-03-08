A home that will never go out of fashion - for sale with its own Jack Wills store inside

The property for sale in Burnham Market with agent Ben Marchbank, inset. Pic: Bedfords/Archant

If you buy this beautiful Georgian house in Burnham Market, you'll never run out of something to wear. That's because it comes with a clothing store.

And although the Grade II listed property at 16, Market Place, deosn't come cheap - for sale for £1.75m, you get £65,000 a year for the privilege of having the shop which stocks men and women's wear.

It's an unusual sale because the building, overlooking the green in the centre of the village dubbed Chelsea-on-Sea, has the home, a luxurious period apartment above retail premises which is let to Jack Wills for another decade, until March 2029. The home is laid out over two floors above with a glamorous kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, a boot room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside is a small garden, roof terrace and a parking space. The retail space includes three open plan rooms in the shop, a staff room/manager's office and two large stock rooms.

The apartment has been newly converted and stylishlypresented boasting architectural details such as exposed floorboards, a fireplace and sash windows with shutters.

Ben Marchbank, from agents Bedfords, said: "It is an ideal bolthole bought as an investment or you could use it as a holiday let with an income stream from the shop, so it's an attractive proposition for someone. He said the owners were selling after converting the apartment for themselves but realising they would not be able to maximise the use.

No expense has been spared in terms of the conversion with a hand-built kitchen with cabinets under oak or marble work surfaces, a Smeg cooking range, a Fischer & Paykel fridge-freezer and Bosch dishwasher. The bathrooms have been fitted with slipper baths and Lefroy Brooks sanitary ware.

Burnham Market commands some of the highest property prices in the county, with houses situated in the Market Place, or near, being among the most expensive. A three bedroom townhouse and a four bedroom semi are currently both on the market there for £1.2m.

