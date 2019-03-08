Search

PUBLISHED: 13:06 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 May 2019

Richer Sounds, with a store in Norwich, was 'top of the shops' in the annual Which? report out today. Pic: Archant.

Home entertainment retailer Richer Sounds was 'top of the shops' with WH Smith ranked last in the annual Which? shoppers' report revealed today.

Richer Sounds, which has just one branch in Norwich on St Benedicts Street, was declared the favourite by more than 7,700 shoppers voting on their in-store experiences over the past six months.

Outdoor clothing company Rohan, which has a store in Norwich and Woodbridge, Suffolk, came second with department store John Lewis, which has a store in Norwich and Ipswich, coming third. In stark contrast, rival department store House of Fraser was among the bottom 10 out of more than 100 stores.

Fourth place was shared by Hotter Shoes and Lakeland, which both have branches in Norwich and Ipswich, and Toolstation, which is in Norwich, Ipswich, Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Bury St Edmunds.

Five of the six top-runners are specialist shops; Hotter Shoes specialises in comfortable footwear, Lakeland sells kitchen and homeware while Toolstation caters to DIY enthusiasts.

In the bottom of the list of more than 100 stores were Clinton Cards, House of Fraser, New Look and Homebase.

Here are the top 10:

1 Richer Sounds

2 Rohan

3 John Lewis

4 Hotter Shoes

5 Lakeland

6 Toolstation

7 Apple

8 Bodycare

9 Crew

10 Screwfix

And at the bottom:

Clinton Cards

House of Fraser

Peacocks

New Look

JD Sports

River Island

Sports Direct

Homebase/Bunnings

WHSmith

Shoppers rated the stores for their high level of knowledge, expert customer service and good value for money. For in-store shoppers, a good store environment is an important element in where they choose to shop. The best-rated shops score highly in this area.

Other highly ranked shops included Apple, toiletries shops Bodycare, women's clothing store Seasalt and bookshop Waterstones.

