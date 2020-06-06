Date revealed for restart of McDonald’s home delivery service in Norfolk

McDonald's in Tuckswood. Pic: Archant Archant

The boss of seven McDonald’s in the region is restarting home deliveries and praised staff for coping with huge drive-through demand.

Kevin Foley has been running McDonald’s franchises for more than 20 years with restaurants in sites including Tuckswood, Norwich, Brundall, Snetterton, Norwich Airport, Yarmouth and Beccles.

He tweeted his praise for staff who, at one city site, had served 100 drivers an hour from 11am-6pm.

And he revealed that the home delivery service, run in conjunction with Uber Eats, would be restarting from some of his restaurants from Wednesday, June 10.

The opening of 11 local McDonald’s drive-throughs, including Mr Foley’s, earlier in the week saw huge queues forming but with systems in place to manage the demand and waiting time for many no longer than 15 minutes.

He said: “First day of reopening saw a lot of queues that, even with lots of planning and traffic control measures, tested our staff and new procedures. Proud to say my teams succeeded in dealing with it brilliantly.”