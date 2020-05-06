M&S teams up with Deliveroo to launch home delivery service from Norwich store

A Norwich Marks and Spencer has launched a new service delivering anything from Percy Pigs to pizza.

The Simply Food outlet, located in the BP garage in Mousehold Lane, is one of the first nationwide to start doing home deliveries.

The store offers the chance for those living in the area to order from more then 130 food and drink items.

And there are even special self-isolation deals including a ‘movie pack’ and a ‘big night in’ delivery.

The new service, which carries a £4.99 delivery charge, is part of a new collaboration between M&S and Deliveroo announced in February. But the firm has just expanded the deal to offer more outlets nationwide as the demand for home deliveries has soared because of the coronavirus lockdown.

You can also order fresh fruit and vegetables, ready meals, bread, ready packed sandwiches as well as chocolate and staples including like baked beans.

