‘We want you to feel secure’: chain’s £30m staff coronavirus fund

PUBLISHED: 15:32 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 19 March 2020

Home Bargains in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Home Bargains in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Archant

A supermarket chain has created a £30m coronavirus fund to financially support staff during the pandemic.

Home Bargains thanked its staff on social media for their “amazing work during this unprecedented time” and announced it would support team members that needed to self-isolate.

They also said staff who did not need to isolate would get two weeks extra pay, so they did not miss out.

In the statement, the chain said: “We want you to feel secure during this turbulent period, so we have created a £30m coronavirus fund to financially support you during the outbreak.

“This will include paying staff that need to self-isolate for up to two weeks by maintaining their pay during this period, and to support team members in high risk groups that need to isolate for longer periods. “If staff do not need to self-isolate between now and December they will be paid two weeks’ extra salary, so they do not miss out.”

