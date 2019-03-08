Search

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 05 May 2019

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

It is much beloved of thifty shoppers and those who love an unepected budget buy and now Home Bargains is set to open a new store in Norfolk.

The fast-rising budget chain is to open its fourth store in the county at the new Breckland Retail Park on London Road in Thetford in July.

Home Bargains already has Norfolk stores on Drayton Road in Norwich, on the Pasteur Retail Park in Great Yarmouth, and St Nicholas Retail Park in King's Lynn. The current closest store to Thetford is at Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

The company is already advertising for staff for the new Thetford store including a store manager, assistant manager, supervisor and sales assistants.

The newly built Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site, at the junction of London Road and Caxton Way, had promised to bring 200 jobs to Thetford.

TJ Morris, the company behind Home Bargains, was established over 40 years ago by Tom Morris. Since opening his first store in Liverpool, is has become one of the biggest privately owned companies in the UK. It now has over 500 stores and employs more than 22,000 staff.

