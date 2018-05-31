Holt's top 11 places to eat according to TripAdvisor

Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

How many of these restaurants, rated by customers, have you visited?

Folly Tearoom, Holt. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Folly Tearoom, Holt. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The website, which allows customers to post reviews and pictures, features 23 restaurants and 14 cafes across the area.

Holt's top rated restaurant according to TripAdvisor users is The Black Apollo. Out of 359 reviews, it was rated 'excellent' by 327 visitors.

*All ratings are correct at time of publication on Tuesday, December 10. TripAdvisor ratings are subject to change.

1. The Black Apollo

Morston Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide Morston Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Black Apollo is speciality coffee roastery located in the rural Georgian town of Holt, they ethically source speciality coffee beans from small farmers and producers.

One reviewer said: "Perfect for coffee connoisseurs in Holt, really lovely flat white coffee made with love and care. Will be our go to coffee stop when visiting Holt again.

2. Morston Hall Restaurant

Morston Hall is a privately owned, intimate country house hotel on the beautiful north Norfolk coastline, it also has one michalen star.

Co=-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Ben Philo and Claudia Pollinger. The broken window. Pictures: David Bale/ Claudia Pollinger Co=-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Ben Philo and Claudia Pollinger. The broken window. Pictures: David Bale/ Claudia Pollinger

One customer said: "This was our eighth meal here in the past three years. Our most telling comment is it has been consistently excellent over that period. Food and Norfolk hospitality at their best."

3. The Blue Bell Langham

Located just a few miles from Holt, The Blue Bell has had more than 290 ratings on trip advisor, 211 of which are 'excellent'.

One reviewer said: "On holiday in this area and came here for Sunday lunch. We both had the roast sirloin which was cooked to perfection so tasty and tender.

The Hunworth Bell, near Holt. Picture: Google StreetView The Hunworth Bell, near Holt. Picture: Google StreetView

"The accompanying vegetables were imaginative and also cooked well."

4. The Folly Tearoom

Situated in the heart of Holt, The Folly Tearoom offers an assortment of unique teas and treats.

One reviewer said: "Super tea shop which we've visited on several occasions now, usually for lunch. Wonderful quiche with salad...lots of choice. Teas look amazing too."

The Folly Tearoom takes design inspiration from classic children's novel Alice in Wonderland. The Folly Tearoom takes design inspiration from classic children's novel Alice in Wonderland.

5. Horatio's

A total of 390 customers have reviewed the British Cafe with 263 people calling it excellent.

One reviewer said: "Lovely lunch had by us all. Bacon baguettes, eggs on toast, panini and jacket potato. Earl Grey, and teas. All very lovely, served with a smile, and followed by wonderful cake too."

Focus on Wells Next The Sea. Pictured: Wells Deli. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Sally Withey FOR:EDP Norfolk Magazine EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434 Focus on Wells Next The Sea. Pictured: Wells Deli. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Sally Withey FOR:EDP Norfolk Magazine EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434

6. Salthouse Dun Cow

Even though Salthouse is located six miles away from Holt, the Dun Cow is one that should not be forgotten.

It has had more than 1,500 reviews with one person saying: "I've been meaning to post a review since Saturday 19 October. I had the best sea bass with clam chowder ever!

"The fish was expertly cooked and so deliciously chunky - nothing like the sea bass you find in chiller cabinets."

The Owl Tea Rooms, Janaway House, Church Street, Holt GV's of The Owl Tea Rooms For:EDP Norfolk Copy:Sarah Cassells The Owl Tea Rooms, Janaway House, Church Street, Holt GV's of The Owl Tea Rooms For:EDP Norfolk Copy:Sarah Cassells

7. The Ship Inn

The Traditional British pub offers an ever changing range of beers all brewed in Norfolk, over 90 gins including local and worldwide.

One reviewer said: "Had a lovely evening meal, great for those with dairy and gluten intolerances like myself. Very warm and friendly staff, overall a lovely experience. Lots of choices."

8. The Hunworth Bell

Set in rolling countryside in the heart of Norfolk. A traditional village pub run by multi-award winning chef Ben Handley, his wife Sarah and their team.

One reviewer said: "Last minute decision to lunch on way to a Holt. Incredibly helpful staff arranged via email for us to have the set xmas two course menu. It was outstanding."

9. Back to the Garden

Back to the Garden, in Letheringsett, is a restaurant where you can eat under the ceiling of the massive eighteenth-century oak barn or, if it's warm, amongst the flowers in a garden.

One reviewer said: "Excellent light lunch here and a delicious fresh cake and coffee. Interesting wall art and farm photographs. Very spacious eating area, great atmosphere and good parking, well sign posted off the main road."

10. The Owl Tea Rooms

The Owl Tea Rooms is a stylish bakery, cafe and tea room. Whether you fancy a cream tea and pecan pie or a salt beef sandwich and a glass of wine, The Owl is a place to indulge.

One reviewer said: "This has become a regular stop for us. The quality and the friendly staff keep coming up trumps! Superb cakes and pastries and excellent coffee. You've done it again, thank you."

11. Wells Deli

Located in both Holt and Wells, the deli is very informal and sells coffee, cake, sandwiches, soups and paninis.

One customer said: "A delicious almond croissant and a scrummy waffle with banana and cream - what more do you need for breakfast for two? Why, a latte and tea of course - both very good!"