Town could see new store three months after supermarket blaze

The owners of a vacant shop in Chapel Yard have applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to turn the premisses into a convenience store. Picture: Jono Reed Archant

Holt could be welcoming a new convenience store, almost three months after a fire which destroyed its only supermarket.

The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson

On June 20, Budgens, which had served the town for more than 30 years, was destroyed by a fire.

The blaze left the town with no supermarket, with the nearest one being in Sheringham, seven miles away.

But now the owners of a vacant shop in Chapel Yard have applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to turn the premises into a convenience store.

Located just off Albert Street, the store would be open from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 8am and 9pm on Sunday.

The shop, set to be named Friendly Store, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol on the premises while open.

The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Leader of NNDC, Sarah Bütikofer, said: “We are always delighted to welcome new businesses opening up in North Norfolk, especially when trading has been difficult over recent weeks and months.

“As with any new business opening in the district we will do all we can to help and support them as they become part of our community.”

READ MORE: Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

After the fire at Budgens, NNDC, Holt Town Council, Bakers and Larners of Holt and other local businesses pulled together to provide food parcels for vulnerable residents unable to get essentials, a pop-up post office and support for staff.

Fire at Budgens in Holt Picture: Lee Smith Fire at Budgens in Holt Picture: Lee Smith

A fundraiser was also launched hours after the fire began and raised £7,222, which will be shared evenly among staff.

Louise Cowell, marketing and communications manager at Bakers and Larners, said: “CT Baker Group remains committed to rebuilding its Budgens of Holt store and in the meantime, work is continuing behind the scenes to develop plans for a temporary store, proposed to be located on the car park in Kerridge Way.

“Budgens of Holt customers are continuing to benefit from its home delivery service which is being run from CT Baker Budgens of Aylsham, and Holt Post Office has recently taken delivery of a post box, situated alongside the pop up service in situ at Bakers & Larners of Holt.”

NNDC will now decide if the new shop gets approval.