Search

Advanced search

Home of a hero for sale for £1.3m

PUBLISHED: 14:31 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 27 January 2020

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey who lived at Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Picture: Archant Library/Allsop

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey who lived at Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Picture: Archant Library/Allsop

Archant Library/Allsop

He was awarded numerous medals for his bravery on the battlefield including at Gallipoli during the First World War.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

But lieutenant-colonel John Robert Harvey, who survived so many conflicts around the world and did not retire from the military until he was 57, died in a tragic accident in his Norfolk garden.

Now his former home, which is believed to have been gifted to him by Queen Victoria as a reward for his devotion to military service, is coming up for auction.

The 12-bedroom property, Holmwood, in Harvey Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, was most recently a care home but closed in December 2018 after a damning inspection report.

But its sale has brought into the spotlight the story of the incredible man who once lived there, impressive both on and off the battlefield.

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey as Norwich mayor in 1902-1903. Pic: Archant libraryLieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey as Norwich mayor in 1902-1903. Pic: Archant library

MORE: 'It's time to let go and move on': Coastguard sells wife's gallery

In a tragic twist of fate, after being retired for only three years, Lieutenant-colonel Harvey - also a former Norwich mayor - was found dead in his garden at Holmwood in July 1921.

Records show he accidentally shot himself while trying to kill rats. He had been climbing over a wire fence and apparently got his foot caught. His gun, which he had rested on top of the fence, then went off.

A report from the Eastern Daily Press in 1921 states: "It seems that early in the evening the colonel left his house with his double-barrelled gun for the purpose of shooting rats, which had been causing mischief amongst his poultry. The members of the household did not hear any unusual noise, but at about a quarter to eight his daughter, Miss Hettie Harvey found her father lying dead."

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Giving evidence at the inquest, his widow Florence said the last time she saw her husband was when he had come into the house to get some bread so he could mix up the rat poison. A verdict of accidental death was recorded by the coroner.

Lieutenant-colonel Harvey is buried near to his former home, in Thorpe cemetery, in a grave marked by a special headstone bearing a large cross and sword.

The son of a colonel and great-grandson of a general, the lieutenant-colonel, who was born on July 31 1861, was captain of the 43rd Suffolk Hussars in 1899 and commanded the 25th Battalion Imperial Yeomanry in South Africa. He also led the 4th Battalion, Norfolk Regiment, in Gallipoli, when he was aged 54.

He was shipped back to the UK in December 1915 only after falling ill.

The EDP report from 1921. Pic: Archant libraryThe EDP report from 1921. Pic: Archant library

In between military service, he was Norwich mayor from 1902-3, deputy mayor and also a Justice of the Peace. He married twice and had two daughters and a son, Robert Parsons Harvey, who fought in the First World War but died from injuries sustained in aerial combat in 1916. He is buried alongside his father.

Interestingly, when the Lieutenant-Colonel came to Thorpe, he had just retired from the military. However, the next year saw him gazetted as captain to the Loyal Suffolk Hussars and his bravery in South Africa saw him met at Thorpe railway station on his return with his men for a grand civic welcome.

In 1915, aged 54, he returned to war.

His obituary recounts: "Notwithstanding that he was no longer a young man, the military spirit again took eager possession of him. There is no occasion to recount the events of his service in Gallipoli, where in 1915 he commanded the 4th Norfolks. For they are recent memory, and many are his fellow survivors who shared it with him, and learned to admire the force and rigour of his character."

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Described as "a man of active habits and wiry frame," he enjoyed yachting, hunting, polo, shooting and other sports as well as writing two books. He was also renowned for his mechanical engineering expertise and installed an intricate model railway at Holmwood.

In 2003 some of his medals, including the Distinguished Service Order for his actions in the Boer War went up for auction.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane, (the street was named after the lieutent-colonel's family) is being auctioned on February 13 with Allsop.

It offers 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and 12 reception rooms in the original house with planning for an additional building providing 12 more bedrooms. Much of its original grandeur has survived intact, including am opulent cantilevered staircase, wooden panelling, fireplaces and a castellated balcony.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

The gravestone of hero Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey, a former Norwich mayor, and who served in countless battles but who tragically died in an accident in the garden of his home at Holmwood. Pic: Archant libraryThe gravestone of hero Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey, a former Norwich mayor, and who served in countless battles but who tragically died in an accident in the garden of his home at Holmwood. Pic: Archant library

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

You may also want to watch:

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Pic: Allsop.

Hero Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey. Pic: Archant libraryHero Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey. Pic: Archant library

The gravestone of Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey's son, Robert Parsons Harvey, who also served in the military, but who died from injuries suffered in aerial combat in 1916. He is buried, alongside his father, in Thorpe cemetery. Pic: Archant libraryThe gravestone of Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey's son, Robert Parsons Harvey, who also served in the military, but who died from injuries suffered in aerial combat in 1916. He is buried, alongside his father, in Thorpe cemetery. Pic: Archant library

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Home of a hero for sale for £1.3m

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey who lived at Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Picture: Archant Library/Allsop

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘Incompetent’ staff at care home led to its closure after six months

Staff at Cawston Lodge care home, which closed after six months, were described as

WATCH: Norwich City star Teemu Pukki banging in goals as a youngster

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020
Drive 24