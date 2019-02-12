Yarmouth’s Hollywood cinema reveals what is ‘coming soon’ ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

It wouldn’t be a Hollywood-style premiere without the teasers and trailers to whet our appetites and get us in the mood for a movie.

And now cinema owner Peter Jay, ever the ringmaster and engineer of spectacle, has given a few hints about his new production on the Golden Mile - and says audiences will be “knocked out.”

Free parking, sing-a-longs, and Portuguese nights are among the ideas buzzing around his head, he said, as he works to transform the building he has owned for more than 35 years.

He said the cinema would carry on under the Royalty name, its new style harking back to 1930s glamour and drawing people from all over East Anglia.

Mr Jay, whose family also runs the Hippodrome Circus, said cinema was “in the Jay blood” and his sons Jack and Ben Jay were on site re-desiging the building which shut suddenly earlier this month.

He said: “When we re-open people will be knocked out with the new atmosphere and style and decor harking back to the golden age of cinema, plus freshly made popcorn and free parking.

“I expect people to travel from all over East Anglia to experience this and all the great things we have in Yarmouth for locals and visitors alike, we can’t wait to get it up and running.”

Mr Jay said all hands were on deck ahead of opening, adding: “We aim to make it look amazing.”

He added free parking would be a key element of the new offer.

“It’s great to get back in there,” he said.

“When we let it Trevor we let him do his own thing and not interfere. But now I am going for it.

Sing-a-longs and Portuguese nights are among ideas being looked at, along with a hoped-for tie-in with Danny Boyle whose film Yesterday was shot all over East Anglia and inside the Hollywood’s dressing rooms.

“The look and feel is going to be completely different,” he added. “It is going to look amazing inside and out.

“I think Yarmouth is coming now.”

He said he was also excited to be able to display his collection of Royal Aquarium and Royalty items he had been amassing since 1984, when he bought the building.

Some of the memorabilia harked back to the 1960s when he did a season there with his band the Jaywalkers alongside Helen Shapiro and Ronnie Corbett.