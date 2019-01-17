Search

New event aims to showcase the latest and greatest in travel trends

17 January, 2019 - 13:57
The river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

The river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

@Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

River cruises, experience-based trips and expeditions to remote parts of the world are among the travel trends to go under the spotlight at an upcoming showcase.

Holkham Hall. Picture: Ian BurtHolkham Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

The North Norfolk Travel Show is a new event to take place at Holkham Hall, featuring up to 40 tourism operators who run everything from polar cruises to African safaris.

James Pettitt from Curated Escapes, one of the organisers, said: “We wanted to bring a range of suppliers and ideas so that the people of north Norfolk can get inspiration, and allow them to book their next holiday. There will be cruise operators, land operators, touring holidays and even things like honeymoon suppliers.

“It will be a one-stop shop for inspiration.”

Special guests will include cruise and travel journalist Jane Archer, who will lead a question-and-answer session on the latest issues in travel, including the impact of Brexit.

Undated Handout Photo of an iguana on a beach in the Galapagos Islands. See PA Feature TRAVEL Galapagos. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Renato Granieri. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL Galapagos. Undated Handout Photo of an iguana on a beach in the Galapagos Islands. See PA Feature TRAVEL Galapagos. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Renato Granieri. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL Galapagos.

Also there will be representatives from the group Incredible Oceans, which tells ‘ocean-saving stories’ using art and science.

Mr Pettitt said: “They do a lot of work educating people about the waste and plastic that goes into the oceans.”

A professional photographer will also be at the show to pass on holiday photo tips and tricks and give guests advice on how to avoid photography clichés.

Mr Pettitt said the biggest new travel trends included river cruises and expedition cruises - going to spectacular but rarely visited destinations such as Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands in next-generation, environmentally friendly ships.

He said: “River cruises are just exploding. People are starting to look beyond European rivers and are exploring rivers in North America, Africa and South-East Asia.

“Experience-based tours are also really taking off.

“People don’t want to just sit on a coach and be taken from place to place anymore. They want to really experience where they are and get involved in it.”

The travel show, which also offers exclusive deals, door prizes and giveaways, will be on Sunday, March 10 from 11am to 4pm.

For more information and to register for free entry, visit www.nntravelshow.com

-Are you planning an event in north Norfolk? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

