Search

Advanced search

Administrators take charge at HMV after High Court hearing

PUBLISHED: 07:31 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:03 29 December 2018

Administrators have been appointed at HMV. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Administrators have been appointed at HMV. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Administrators are working to secure the future of HMV after the struggling chain’s collapse.

A team from KPMG was appointed to the entertainment retailer, which has stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, following a High Court hearing on Friday night.

It heaps more doubt on the future of the company’s 128 stores and 2,200 staff, who have been on tenterhooks since news of the business’s troubles was revealed earlier this week.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said HMV had been hit by a decline in the entertainment sector as well as the general pressures facing high street retailers.

He said: “Whilst we understand that it has continued to outperform the overall market decline in physical music and visual sales, as well as growing a profitable ecommerce business, the company has suffered from the ongoing wave of digital disruption sweeping across the entertainment industry.

“This has been in addition to the ongoing pressures facing many high street retailers, including weakening consumer confidence, rising costs and business rates pressures.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern while we assess options for the business, including a possible sale.”

He added that gift cards would be honoured while the business continues to trade.

HMV’s collapse into administration is the latest in a long line of corporate casualties in 2018, as weaker consumer confidence and the continued growth of online shopping make trading conditions tough for bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Toys R Us entered into administration in February and all its 75 stores, including in Norwich and Ipswich, was closed by the end of April, with 2,054 employees made redundant.

Electronics chain Maplin went bust on the same day as Toys R Us and all its stores ceased trading in June.

Poundworld fell into administration on June 11, putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335 stores. It disappeared from the high street in August after its administrators announced the chain’s final set of store closures.

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley brought House of Fraser back from the brink, after buying the company out of administration for £90m in August.

Meanwhile, other retailers – including Debenhams, Marks and Spencer, Mothercare, Homebase and Carpetright – have undertaken store closure programmes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

A11 motorbike crash victim named as US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s not over yet’ - Diss feral chicken round up still ongoing

Locals turn out to help round-up the feral chickens that have been living near the new homes on Ensign Way and Victory Court, Diss. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists