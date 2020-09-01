Revised plans for flats and café at site of historic hotel

Revised plans have been lodged for the former Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Plans to turn a historic hotel into flats and a café have been amended after concerns were raised.

A scheme was lodged with East Suffolk Council in March to transform the Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft – which has stood empty for more than a decade – with 29 flats and a café.

But after neighbours and Historic England raised concerns, amended plans were submitted to the council last month by Lanpro Services as a scheme to redevelop the former hotel with 16 flats and a café was lodged.

Having been closed since 2009, The Royal Court Hotel on London Road South, Lowestoft was purchased last year.

The prominent former hotel was originally opened in 1988 and ran as a 22-bedroom hotel until July 2009.

Since then, the building has been used as temporary accommodation for homeless people as well as an industrial space.

It was empty for more than 10 years until Lowestoft Court Apartments Ltd bought it in October 2019.

The revised proposals state: “Following initial comments from statutory consultees, local businesses and residents on the application and subsequent discussions with council officers regarding the original application proposals – which were for 29 apartments and a café – the scheme has been amended to comprise redevelopment and extension of the former Royal Court Hotel to provide a café (A3) at ground level and 16 residential flats.

“Local neighbours, residents and statutory consultees raised concerns in relation to the number of units proposed, the impact of extension on the Conservation Area, the design of the units, and parking proposals.

“The revised proposal is the result of amendment of the scheme in response to those concerns.”

The application centres around the redevelopment of the existing building with 12 one bedroom flats and four two bedroom flats that are suitable for three or four people.

With the revised scheme “awaiting decision”, the application concludes: “The proposals represent the efficient re-use of previously developed land and are to be sited in a sustainable location and in an area targeted for regeneration.

“Whilst the proposal is for unrestricted C3 use, it also has the potential to contribute to the renewable energy industry which is vital to the local economy.”