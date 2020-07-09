Search

Advanced search

Open at last: new luxury holiday lets with swimming pool and rare deer

PUBLISHED: 11:47 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 July 2020

Hill Farm Barns luxurious holiday lets in Little Massingham opened to guests on July 4, with an official ribbon cutting and champagne with Borough Mayor, Geoffrey Hipperson. Picture: Hill Farm Barns

Hill Farm Barns luxurious holiday lets in Little Massingham opened to guests on July 4, with an official ribbon cutting and champagne with Borough Mayor, Geoffrey Hipperson. Picture: Hill Farm Barns

Archant

A new luxury holiday let with a swimming pool, rare deer and a private tennis court has finally officially opened.

The renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Max AnderssonThe renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Max Andersson

Hill Farm in Little Massingham had been set for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April, but postponed when coronavirus struck.

On July 4, the event finally happened, with the ribbon cut by with borough mayor Geoffrey Hipperson.

Owners Hugh and Heidi Symington were delighted to welcome the mayor to the renovated barn conversions.

READ MORE: A rural oasis: first look inside charming luxury barns

Mr Hipperson said: “I am very pleased to open this superb holiday accommodation, an event which was originally scheduled to take place early in April.

Hill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingHill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

“It is a step forward for local commerce following the lockdown and I take this opportunity to wish every success to not only Hugh and Heidi and their suppliers, but also to all the other businesses in this area as they emerge from the restrictions.“

Though the land is no longer a working farm, it is home to several breeds of deer including red, fallow, axis, hog and a rare barasinga, as well as an abundance of other wildlife.

Many original features have been kept or restored, with all the flints for walls and some timber sourced from the site.

“We hope we have created accommodation that is authentic, characterful and with many mod-cons that help life run smoothly, such as intelligent lighting, under floor heating and WIFI,” said Mrs Symington.

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni ImagingA private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

“Though not a truly organic experience, when not home-grown we like to source materials and produce locally, and choose to eat seasonally, reducing our carbon footprint.

You may also want to watch:

“Where possible, especially during these really difficult times, we have set out to support local, artisan suppliers, who are keen to get business moving again.”

Mr Symington, 52, was inspired to build the lets after stumbling across the property in 2003 with his father, Ian.

One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingOne of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

He said: “We have plans for solar panels on the large barn too. “These will further reduce our carbon footprint and take us one step closer to our self-sufficiency ambitions.

“We are blessed to live in such an idyllic spot and we plan to work with nature in not just preserving it, but also showcasing and sharing it.”

The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingThe seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Hill Farm BarnsThe renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Hill Farm Barns

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boris Johnson pledges hospital’s £250m upgrade under ‘active consideration’

A £250m upgrade for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is under

Virtual planning meetings will decide on Norwich homes schemes

Norwich City Council's planning committee will meet virtually to make decisions over new homes. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire