Open at last: new luxury holiday lets with swimming pool and rare deer

Hill Farm Barns luxurious holiday lets in Little Massingham opened to guests on July 4, with an official ribbon cutting and champagne with Borough Mayor, Geoffrey Hipperson. Picture: Hill Farm Barns Archant

A new luxury holiday let with a swimming pool, rare deer and a private tennis court has finally officially opened.

The renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Max Andersson The renovated barn conversionsat Hill Farm can accommodate 32 guests and includes heated indoor swimming pool and a county standard tennis court. Picture: Max Andersson

Hill Farm in Little Massingham had been set for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April, but postponed when coronavirus struck.

On July 4, the event finally happened, with the ribbon cut by with borough mayor Geoffrey Hipperson.

Owners Hugh and Heidi Symington were delighted to welcome the mayor to the renovated barn conversions.

Mr Hipperson said: “I am very pleased to open this superb holiday accommodation, an event which was originally scheduled to take place early in April.

“It is a step forward for local commerce following the lockdown and I take this opportunity to wish every success to not only Hugh and Heidi and their suppliers, but also to all the other businesses in this area as they emerge from the restrictions.“

Though the land is no longer a working farm, it is home to several breeds of deer including red, fallow, axis, hog and a rare barasinga, as well as an abundance of other wildlife.

Many original features have been kept or restored, with all the flints for walls and some timber sourced from the site.

“We hope we have created accommodation that is authentic, characterful and with many mod-cons that help life run smoothly, such as intelligent lighting, under floor heating and WIFI,” said Mrs Symington.

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

“Though not a truly organic experience, when not home-grown we like to source materials and produce locally, and choose to eat seasonally, reducing our carbon footprint.

“Where possible, especially during these really difficult times, we have set out to support local, artisan suppliers, who are keen to get business moving again.”

Mr Symington, 52, was inspired to build the lets after stumbling across the property in 2003 with his father, Ian.

One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

He said: “We have plans for solar panels on the large barn too. “These will further reduce our carbon footprint and take us one step closer to our self-sufficiency ambitions.

“We are blessed to live in such an idyllic spot and we plan to work with nature in not just preserving it, but also showcasing and sharing it.”

The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

