High street chain store reopens in town

A high street store has reopened in Norfolk, almost a year after going into administration.

Mens retailer Blue Inc at the Market Gates shopping centre, in Great Yarmouth has reopened today (July 19) after it was taken over by company Rerun Limited.

Dee Greenwood, deputy centre manager for Market Gates, said: "We are absolutely delighted they are opened.

"It is great for the town - it is a big open space. It is great to have a men's store opened in the town," she added "we knew they were coming back."

In November last year the Great Yarmouth outlet alerted customers the store was closed and advised customers to travel to their nearest store Ipswich. At the time, Blue Inc officially entered administration through the administrators Begbies Traynor.

Store manager Emma Hewitt, said: "We are under new ownership now and we are in a brilliant location here.

"We are not worried at all about business - we will have holiday-makers who will come down."