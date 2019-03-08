Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

High street chain store reopens in town

PUBLISHED: 13:41 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 19 July 2019

Mens retailer Blue Inc at the Markets Gates shopping centre, in Great Yarmouth. Picture. Greta Levy

Mens retailer Blue Inc at the Markets Gates shopping centre, in Great Yarmouth. Picture. Greta Levy

Archant

A high street store has reopened in Norfolk, almost a year after going into administration.

Mens retailer Blue Inc at the Market Gates shopping centre, in Great Yarmouth has reopened today (July 19) after it was taken over by company Rerun Limited.

Dee Greenwood, deputy centre manager for Market Gates, said: "We are absolutely delighted they are opened.

You may also want to watch:

"It is great for the town - it is a big open space. It is great to have a men's store opened in the town," she added "we knew they were coming back."

In November last year the Great Yarmouth outlet alerted customers the store was closed and advised customers to travel to their nearest store Ipswich. At the time, Blue Inc officially entered administration through the administrators Begbies Traynor.

Store manager Emma Hewitt, said: "We are under new ownership now and we are in a brilliant location here.

"We are not worried at all about business - we will have holiday-makers who will come down."

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists