Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Supercars, drag races and country estates – the perfect petrolhead weekender announces return

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 05 February 2019

Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Rufus Owen.

Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Rufus Owen.

Archant

Petrolheads are rejoicing as an award-winning classic car show announces its return.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.

Around 50 of the world’s most spectacular cars will be on display at Heveningham Concours on June 22 and 23.

Now in its fourth year the event, which takes place within the 5,000 acres of Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, will display the very best of pre-war, post-war and supercar engineering.

The cars are lined up a long dramatic grass terraces along with a selection of “the world’s finest propeller aeroplanes” – which will compete in separate aviation concours in the heart of the parkland.

The weekend will also see the return of Horsepower Hill – a timed drag race for owners and guests along the estate’s main drive.

The 1939 Delage D8-120. Winner of the pre-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.The 1939 Delage D8-120. Winner of the pre-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.

Spectators will watch from the grandstand as spectacular post-race celebrations are unleashed in the doughnut ring.

Max Hunt, chair of judges, said: “The absolute emphasis is on only exhibiting the world’s finest and rarest cars in the motorsport concours as well as some extremely rare and beautiful flying machines in the aviation concours.

“Horsepower Hill is also back, bigger and better for 2019.”

Heveningham Concours continues to go from strength to strength and was awarded ‘Best Breakthrough Event of the Year’ at the 2018 Heritage Motoring Awards.

Heveningham Hall Concours d'EleganceHeveningham Hall Concours d'Elegance

A spokesman for event added: “All proceeds and profits raised go into a charitable trust which funds a wide range of causes and the estate does not take any of its expenses.

“As well as funding a local dementia unit and various cases of need locally, the charitable trust has contributed substantially towards building a new centre For a Community Care Nursing Fun where the local hospital closed.”

They added: “It also supports local schools with equipment and funds a full ‘i-mobility’ scholarship at the Royal College of Art.

The event takes place on the same weekend as the estate’s long-standing charity Country Fair which itself attracts around 20,000 visitors to the Georgian.

The fair features main ring events, flypasts, live music & entertainment, shopping and F1 powerboats on the lake.

Most Read

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rifles, handgun and drugs seized as police chase and catch driver who tried to run away

Police seized these drugs as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Men need more weight loss support says slimming leader

Diabetic Phil Ellery, said he is much happier after taking the plunge and losing weight. PHOTO; Long Stratton Slimming World

‘Wonderful’ hero dog who warns when owner suffers asthma attacks to be saved after community response

Miss Bartlett said: “Olli has been a constant companion whenever I am unwell which is often as I suffer from a chronic life limiting progressive disease. Picture: Contributed by Claire Bartlett

Drivers to face diversion again in Norwich as road shuts to install delayed gate

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

King’s Lynn Mart returns

A spectacular view of the Mart in King's Lynn at dusk. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists