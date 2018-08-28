Supercars, drag races and country estates – the perfect petrolhead weekender announces return

Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Rufus Owen. Archant

Petrolheads are rejoicing as an award-winning classic car show announces its return.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard. The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.

Around 50 of the world’s most spectacular cars will be on display at Heveningham Concours on June 22 and 23.

Now in its fourth year the event, which takes place within the 5,000 acres of Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, will display the very best of pre-war, post-war and supercar engineering.

The cars are lined up a long dramatic grass terraces along with a selection of “the world’s finest propeller aeroplanes” – which will compete in separate aviation concours in the heart of the parkland.

The weekend will also see the return of Horsepower Hill – a timed drag race for owners and guests along the estate’s main drive.

The 1939 Delage D8-120. Winner of the pre-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard. The 1939 Delage D8-120. Winner of the pre-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.

Spectators will watch from the grandstand as spectacular post-race celebrations are unleashed in the doughnut ring.

Max Hunt, chair of judges, said: “The absolute emphasis is on only exhibiting the world’s finest and rarest cars in the motorsport concours as well as some extremely rare and beautiful flying machines in the aviation concours.

“Horsepower Hill is also back, bigger and better for 2019.”

Heveningham Concours continues to go from strength to strength and was awarded ‘Best Breakthrough Event of the Year’ at the 2018 Heritage Motoring Awards.

A spokesman for event added: “All proceeds and profits raised go into a charitable trust which funds a wide range of causes and the estate does not take any of its expenses.

“As well as funding a local dementia unit and various cases of need locally, the charitable trust has contributed substantially towards building a new centre For a Community Care Nursing Fun where the local hospital closed.”

They added: “It also supports local schools with equipment and funds a full ‘i-mobility’ scholarship at the Royal College of Art.

The event takes place on the same weekend as the estate’s long-standing charity Country Fair which itself attracts around 20,000 visitors to the Georgian.

The fair features main ring events, flypasts, live music & entertainment, shopping and F1 powerboats on the lake.