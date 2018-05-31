Hunt on for new Post Office boss

The hunt is on for someone to take over a village post office, after the current postmaster announced he intends to step down.

Hethersett Post Office on Great Melton Road is currently run by Kevin Salmon, but Post Office UK, which owns the service, said he was looking to step down.

A spokesman for the company said: "The postmaster for Hethersett has expressed an interest to leave the Post Office network subject to us finding a suitable replacement postmaster for the current business or for a nearby retailer to take on the branch."

Mr Salmon took to social media to reassure customers the branch would remain open into the new year.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "I'm open as usual this Christmas at the Post Office I have extra help in to deal with the Christmas rush... Please be patient we are working as hard as we can to give the best service we can. And wish you all a lovely Christmas."

Anyone interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option two.