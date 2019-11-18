Village pub set to reopen as new landlord found

A pub which has been closed since June will reopen under new management in 2020.

The Kings Head on Norwich Road, Hethersett, closed when its landlords stepped down, and Ei Publican Partnerships, which owns the pub, has been searching for new a new publican to take over ever since.

On Monday, the company announced that pub operators Norfolk Table would take over the lease, and were planning to reopen the venue early next year.

A spokesman for Ei said: "We are delighted to confirm that experienced pub operators, Norfolk Table, will be taking over the Kings Head, Hethersett. The company, which runs several pubs in the Norfolk area, is looking forward to welcoming customers new and old when it reopens the pub in early 2020, following a refurbishment."

On its website, Ei state the guide rental price at £38,000 per annum, with a predicted turnover of £447,000.