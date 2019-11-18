Search

Village pub set to reopen as new landlord found

PUBLISHED: 13:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 18 November 2019

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Archant

A pub which has been closed since June will reopen under new management in 2020.

The Kings Head on Norwich Road, Hethersett, closed when its landlords stepped down, and Ei Publican Partnerships, which owns the pub, has been searching for new a new publican to take over ever since.

On Monday, the company announced that pub operators Norfolk Table would take over the lease, and were planning to reopen the venue early next year.

READ MORE: Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues



A spokesman for Ei said: "We are delighted to confirm that experienced pub operators, Norfolk Table, will be taking over the Kings Head, Hethersett. The company, which runs several pubs in the Norfolk area, is looking forward to welcoming customers new and old when it reopens the pub in early 2020, following a refurbishment."

On its website, Ei state the guide rental price at £38,000 per annum, with a predicted turnover of £447,000.

