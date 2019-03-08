Norfolk MP welcomes Brexit breakthrough and predicts 'brilliant' trade deal

MP Sir Henry Bellingham has celebrated the Brexit deal. Photo: UK Parliament Archant

Boris Johnson has secured a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Although the deal has been agreed between negotiators of the UK and the Union, it still needs the approval of both the UK and the European parliaments.

Furthermore the Democratic Unionist party has said it cannot support the deal "as it stands."

However Norfolk MPs are optimistic about the Prime Minister's plans.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, said: "Boris Johnson and his negotiating team have worked really hard to get this deal - it's a fantastic breakthrough."

He continued: "It's an ingenious plan and one which prevents a hard border in Northern Ireland while still sticking to our own lines.

"I understand that Northern Ireland voted to remain and I understand it is sub-optimal situation. But businesses and industry leaders in Northern Ireland need clarity which this provides."

He said: "This is only the beginning, there is a lot more hard work to be done. Provided we get the deal through parliament I believe we can get some brilliant free trade deals with Europe."