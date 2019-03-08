Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Norfolk MP welcomes Brexit breakthrough and predicts 'brilliant' trade deal

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 17 October 2019

MP Sir Henry Bellingham has celebrated the Brexit deal. Photo: UK Parliament

MP Sir Henry Bellingham has celebrated the Brexit deal. Photo: UK Parliament

Archant

Boris Johnson has secured a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Although the deal has been agreed between negotiators of the UK and the Union, it still needs the approval of both the UK and the European parliaments.

Furthermore the Democratic Unionist party has said it cannot support the deal "as it stands."

You may also want to watch:

However Norfolk MPs are optimistic about the Prime Minister's plans.

MORE: Brexit breakdown: How your household bills will change after October 31

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, said: "Boris Johnson and his negotiating team have worked really hard to get this deal - it's a fantastic breakthrough."

He continued: "It's an ingenious plan and one which prevents a hard border in Northern Ireland while still sticking to our own lines.

"I understand that Northern Ireland voted to remain and I understand it is sub-optimal situation. But businesses and industry leaders in Northern Ireland need clarity which this provides."

He said: "This is only the beginning, there is a lot more hard work to be done. Provided we get the deal through parliament I believe we can get some brilliant free trade deals with Europe."

Most Read

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth landmark ‘in danger of collapse’

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Gym firm to close after it loses out to heavyweight rival

Pic: Archant

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Man denies sex offences against children

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re fully expecting a reaction’ – Former Norwich midfielder says Bournemouth will be ready for rejuvenated City

Andrew Surman joined Bournemouth from Norwich in 2014 Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists