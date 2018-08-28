Video

Coastal holiday park marks £10m revamp with digital overhaul

Sea scooters at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk holiday park has overhauled their website to allow for new innovative videos to be published – giving potential guests a better taste for what to expect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park has commissioned a serious of videos to showcase their new GoActive Holidays.

The videos have been created in conjunction with a new £10m investment which was completed at the beginning of 2018.

The site now has new sports facilities, as well as 140 new accommodation units, including 13 brand new luxury lodges and 11 gold caravans each with its own hot tub.

MORE: Remote working or remotely working?

There is also a new entertainment complex with a restaurant, indoor and outdoor play areas and 400-seat show bar.

“As a business we are always looking for new ways of engaging with our customers,” said Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson’s.

“We wanted the new videos to not only showcase the wide range of new activities our guests can try for the first time, but also demonstrate the investment we’ve made in enhancing the onsite experience over the last 12 months. We are delighted with the outcome and hope they will encourage new visitors to the park and to make sure we continue to exceed our current guests’ expectations.”

To support the new promotional videos, which will be used across a range of media platforms, the team have redeveloped their website to enable guests to book their experiences before they travel.

A new daytime activity complex with a high-rope experience, fish and chip restaurant and bar is also open to everyone from Spring 2019.

The videos were created by Norfolk media brand Archant.

Mr Munford added: “We have a long-standing and successful relationship with the Archant team having worked with them closely to run our campaigns in the past.”

Tom Vince, group video editor for Archant, said: “We are thrilled to be work with Richardson’s on this project.

Children enjoying the facilities at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant Children enjoying the facilities at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant

“As a business they really understand the value of using video content to inform and engage their customers and we have worked collaboratively to create something which will inspire their guests. We look forward to seeing the result in the coming months and hopefully developing new campaigns to build on the work we’ve done.”