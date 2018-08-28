Search

Advanced search

Video

Coastal holiday park marks £10m revamp with digital overhaul

PUBLISHED: 11:57 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 16 January 2019

Sea scooters at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant

Sea scooters at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk holiday park has overhauled their website to allow for new innovative videos to be published – giving potential guests a better taste for what to expect.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park has commissioned a serious of videos to showcase their new GoActive Holidays.

The videos have been created in conjunction with a new £10m investment which was completed at the beginning of 2018.

The site now has new sports facilities, as well as 140 new accommodation units, including 13 brand new luxury lodges and 11 gold caravans each with its own hot tub.

MORE: Remote working or remotely working?

There is also a new entertainment complex with a restaurant, indoor and outdoor play areas and 400-seat show bar.

“As a business we are always looking for new ways of engaging with our customers,” said Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson’s.

“We wanted the new videos to not only showcase the wide range of new activities our guests can try for the first time, but also demonstrate the investment we’ve made in enhancing the onsite experience over the last 12 months. We are delighted with the outcome and hope they will encourage new visitors to the park and to make sure we continue to exceed our current guests’ expectations.”

To support the new promotional videos, which will be used across a range of media platforms, the team have redeveloped their website to enable guests to book their experiences before they travel.

A new daytime activity complex with a high-rope experience, fish and chip restaurant and bar is also open to everyone from Spring 2019.

The videos were created by Norfolk media brand Archant.

Mr Munford added: “We have a long-standing and successful relationship with the Archant team having worked with them closely to run our campaigns in the past.”

Tom Vince, group video editor for Archant, said: “We are thrilled to be work with Richardson’s on this project.

Children enjoying the facilities at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: ArchantChildren enjoying the facilities at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Archant

“As a business they really understand the value of using video content to inform and engage their customers and we have worked collaboratively to create something which will inspire their guests. We look forward to seeing the result in the coming months and hopefully developing new campaigns to build on the work we’ve done.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists