Business owners putting their homes on the line in bid to save historic firms

Business owners fear losing their homes as they battle to save their companies amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Two Norfolk entrepreneurs have said they “stand to lose everything” if the lockdown continues and they receive no further financial support.

Gary Coldham has worked in his family-run business for 25 years and has had to secure business loans against his home.

Mr Coldham runs Sunbeam Coaches which has run under various names since the Second World War. The company is not eligible for a leisure and tourism grant or a business rates exemption.

He said: “Our outgoings – pre-payments on our vehicles – are about £18,500 a month. At the moment we’ve had one grant for £10,000. The majority of our income is from the tourism sector and have lost a lot of that work up until December. “Even when lockdown is over and we’re doing school runs again, we’ll be operating at a loss because of this. I’ve got to weigh up whether to keep going and potentially end up in rented housing – or keep going.”

Another business owner is Hellesdon Leather Furniture’s Trevor Milton.

He said he believed his business would survive the lockdown but that he would go as far as re-mortgaging his home if that’s what the business needs.

He said: “I think the banks will have to be ready for people asking for this – because people may not have any options left. I have been in business for 37 years, it’s well-established and we’ve always been in credit with the bank. My son and I do everything, I’m still driving lorries we do the accounts the sales, all of it. We’re two of the hardest working men in Norfolk, and even we could face bankruptcy if this continues.”

Mr Milton has put in a government-backed claim which he has personally insured to Lloyds Bank, but has heard nothing back.

His insurance claim to NFU has also been rejected.

“I’d hate to be a newer business going up against all of this at the moment – we’ll survive because we’ve got lots of stock left and a strong customer base,” he said.