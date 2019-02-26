Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Jobs at risk as Heart set to drop East Anglian radio breakfast show

26 February, 2019 - 12:22
Dave Taylor and Heidi Secker, who present the region's Heart Radio breakfast show, at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2016. Heart's parent company Global has announced it is dropping its regional breakfast radio shows to replace them with a single national broadcast. Picture: ARCHANT

Dave Taylor and Heidi Secker, who present the region's Heart Radio breakfast show, at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2016. Heart's parent company Global has announced it is dropping its regional breakfast radio shows to replace them with a single national broadcast. Picture: ARCHANT

©archant2016

A Norwich-based radio breakfast show is set to disappear after 35 years on the airwaves.

Dave and Heidi presenting the Norfolk Sports Awards 2017. Picture: Sonya DuncanDave and Heidi presenting the Norfolk Sports Awards 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Heart is planning to drop its East Anglian breakfast show, currently presented by Dave and Heidi, along with other regional programmes as part of a restructure by parent company Global which could put more than 100 jobs at risk across the UK.

The plan will see the Heart studios in Colegate close and its breakfast broadcast replaced by a single Heart breakfast show broadcast across England, Scotland and Wales.

(L-R) Sarah Downs, Lydia O'Hagan and Kerry English from Heart Radio at a previous Cromer Carnival. Photo: ARCHANT(L-R) Sarah Downs, Lydia O'Hagan and Kerry English from Heart Radio at a previous Cromer Carnival. Photo: ARCHANT

It is not yet clear whether the commercial side of the business will remain at the Colegate premises.

Similar changes are planned at fellow Global stations Capital and Smooth.

Radio Broadland presenters Chrissie Jackson and Rob Chandler head to head in 2003. Picture: ARCHANTRadio Broadland presenters Chrissie Jackson and Rob Chandler head to head in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT

As part of the shake-up, revealed by trade site Radio Today, Global’s Cambridge and Chelmsford sites are also set to close with a regional hub for the East of England to be retained in Milton Keynes.

Radio Today said all local and regional weekend programmes will also end and be replaced by national programmes.

(From left) Danny, Myleene and Noel from Popstars sing on Radio Broadland in Norwich. Picture: Liz Reynolds(From left) Danny, Myleene and Noel from Popstars sing on Radio Broadland in Norwich. Picture: Liz Reynolds

Local news and travel information is expected to continue airing on a local licence level, but the news teams will be restructured along with engineering and marketing staff.

Radio Today estimated more than 100 jobs would be put at risk, but said some positions may be transferred to other sites.

Liliane Osborne of Radio Broadland at the Royal Norfolk Show 2008. Picture: ARCHANTLiliane Osborne of Radio Broadland at the Royal Norfolk Show 2008. Picture: ARCHANT

Global’s founder and executive president Ashley Tabor made the announcement on Tuesday to staff in London and via video link to its 24 regional outposts, 10 of which are set to close.

It is understood that meetings were held for staff in Norwich on Tuesday to discuss their futures.

Heart in Norwich came about following the rebranding of local station Radio Broadland, formerly Broadland 102, which had been broadcasting since 1984 under various owners.

