Search

Advanced search

Healthcare bosses go ‘back to the floor’ at care homes in Shipdham and Watton

PUBLISHED: 16:05 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 11 December 2018

Senior executives of the Healthcare Homes Group went back to the floor for a day on the frontline. Pictured: HR director Sam Dixon undertaking kitchen tasks at Shipdham Manor. Picture: Healthcare Homes

Senior executives of the Healthcare Homes Group went back to the floor for a day on the frontline. Pictured: HR director Sam Dixon undertaking kitchen tasks at Shipdham Manor. Picture: Healthcare Homes

Healthcare Homes

Healthcare bosses went “back to the floor” to learn from a day on the frontline at care homes across East Anglia,

Senior executives of the Healthcare Homes Group went back to the floor for a day on the frontline. Pictured is chief executive Gordon Cochrane (fourth left) with the team at Shipdham Manor. Picture: Healthcare HomesSenior executives of the Healthcare Homes Group went back to the floor for a day on the frontline. Pictured is chief executive Gordon Cochrane (fourth left) with the team at Shipdham Manor. Picture: Healthcare Homes

Senior executives at Healthcare Homes Group carried out residential and domiciliary care duties in a bid to gather first-hand feedback from their residents, service users and staff.

Chief executive Gordon Cochrane spent a day undertaking maintenance duties at Shipdham Manor residential home near Dereham, along with HR director Sam Dixon, who worked with the home’s laundry and domestic team.

Meanwhile operational heads Helen Gidlow and Anthony Beorby spent the day at the Watton branch of the group’s Manorcourt Homecare business, where they provided frontline care in people’s homes, while operations director for Manorcourt Homecare, Janice King, undertook housekeeping duties at Fornham House care residence in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Cochrane said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the senior leadership team to really get involved in the day-to-day tasks that take place at our homes and homecare branches.

“We are always looking to improve the services we offer, as well as receive feedback from our staff and we thought: What better way than going back to the floor with staff?

“This has proved to be an invaluable exercise. Spending a day with our frontline teams has given us a better insight into improvements and adjustments that can be made moving forward.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Lord Leicester of Holkham and Adnams boss Andy Wood to head up rebranded tourism body

From left, Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England (VEE), Jeanette Wheeler of New Anglia LEP, Holly Loxam of VEE, VEE director Keith Brown, president Lord Leicester, director Martin Dupee, chairman Andy Wood, director Ian Russell, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor and Helen Wilson, chair of New Anglia Cultural Board. Picture: Keiron Tovell.

East Anglian charities share £10,000 cash pot from financial adviser

The recipients of the charity grants from Almary Green with, fourth from right, Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green. Picture: Dave Richardson/Bigphatphotos.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Carpetright announces more changes at East Anglian branches

The Carpetright store in Great Yarmouth has already closed. Picture: Google.

Interserve shares crash as details emerge of rescue plan

Interserve holds government contracts for services in the education, justice and health sectors, among others. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide