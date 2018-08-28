Healthcare bosses go ‘back to the floor’ at care homes in Shipdham and Watton

Senior executives of the Healthcare Homes Group went back to the floor for a day on the frontline. Pictured: HR director Sam Dixon undertaking kitchen tasks at Shipdham Manor. Picture: Healthcare Homes Healthcare Homes

Healthcare bosses went “back to the floor” to learn from a day on the frontline at care homes across East Anglia,

Senior executives at Healthcare Homes Group carried out residential and domiciliary care duties in a bid to gather first-hand feedback from their residents, service users and staff.

Chief executive Gordon Cochrane spent a day undertaking maintenance duties at Shipdham Manor residential home near Dereham, along with HR director Sam Dixon, who worked with the home’s laundry and domestic team.

Meanwhile operational heads Helen Gidlow and Anthony Beorby spent the day at the Watton branch of the group’s Manorcourt Homecare business, where they provided frontline care in people’s homes, while operations director for Manorcourt Homecare, Janice King, undertook housekeeping duties at Fornham House care residence in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Cochrane said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the senior leadership team to really get involved in the day-to-day tasks that take place at our homes and homecare branches.

“We are always looking to improve the services we offer, as well as receive feedback from our staff and we thought: What better way than going back to the floor with staff?

“This has proved to be an invaluable exercise. Spending a day with our frontline teams has given us a better insight into improvements and adjustments that can be made moving forward.”