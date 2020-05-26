Search

‘It’s unchartered territory’: Primark’s response to when it will reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:37 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 26 May 2020

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich’s Primark remains tight-lipped over when it hopes to reopen its superstore – but has given details of new safety measures.

The store in the Haymarket, which reopened after a major refurbishment just before Christmas, is not saying when it hopes to reopen its doors to the public.

But a spokeswoman said the safety measures being implemented which include giving staff and customers PPE, restricting the number of customers, fewer tills and extra security staff to “guide people through the store”.

A spokeswoman said: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.

“We will put in place rigorous health and safety measures including a strict social distancing protocol, providing personal protection for employees and customers and increased in-store cleaning.

“Of course, this is unchartered territory for us and our high street neighbours, which is why we will continuously monitor our reopenings and our health and safety policies to ensure we are doing the best we can to help protect our people and customers, as we all continue to adapt to the new normal.”

