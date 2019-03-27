London headhunter is giving up the capital for life in rural setting

Lorna Notaras with her dog Ralph. Picture: Born Elegant

A London headhunter has swapped the streets of finance in the capital to launch a fashion company in Norfolk.

Lorna Notaras has swapped London life for Loddon. Picture: Born Elegant

Lorna Notaras spent many years working as a financial services headhunter dealing with investment banks, venture capital, and private equity firms but has swapped that for life in Loddon.

However, a combination of a decline in the industry, and a desire to return to her passion for fashion led her to leave the hustle and bustle of London relocating to rural Norfolk to set-up her clothing company Born Elegant.

Miss Notaras said: “I ended up hating living in London.

“I was brought up in the countryside and attended boarding school in Scotland with my grandfather being a farmer and my granny becoming a brilliant highland cattle breeder.

Lorna Notaras with her dog Ralph. Picture: Born Elegant Lorna Notaras with her dog Ralph. Picture: Born Elegant

“Although I had a country upbringing I went off to the big smoke to get a job with my first career in fashion PR.”

After working through a range of careers she became a headhunter for a number of banks and large companies but she missed the county life.

Miss Notaras added: “I became fed up with London, living right near to Oxford Street and walking my Labrador I had had enough.

“I have always been passionate for fashion and the idea for Born Elegant came about as friends had always said that they loved my taste in clothing, I thought there is nothing out there like this.”

Born Elegant displays a range of clothing from various sites that Miss Notaras has selected. She finds things that are on trend and allows customers to view the options with varying prince ranges.

She decided to set it up for people who have little time to shop and want to save money,

The website also has a journal area where she shares her thoughts on topics giving tips on how to get the best out of the high street and dress for interviews and other occasions.

She added: “There are items for babies, children, men and women, homeware, and a Get the Look category in which people can emulate the look of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, or Audrey Hepburn.

“I really wanted to show people what a headhunter looks for in a candidate.

“I’m not trying to tame individuality but how to dress for an interview.”