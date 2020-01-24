Search

Advanced search

Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 09:42 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 24 January 2020

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Archant

Hawkin's Bazaar has called in administrators to take over the business.

Yare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYYare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar has called in administrators to take over the business.

The chain, which sells novelty toys, is headquartered in Yare House on Thorpe Road.

Hawkin's Bazaar also has a store in the Castle Quarter shopping mall.

A sign in the shop's window said: "On January 23 Tom Straw and Simon Thomas of Moorfields Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.

MORE: Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to 'financial reasons' "The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company. "The administrators act as agents only and without personal liability.

"Although the company is in administration, all stores will continue to trade until further notice."

You may also want to watch:

A similar notice has been posted on the chain's website.

The company, which employs 180 people, moved to Yare House from the Old Aerodrome in Beccles in 2013.

It also has its main warehouse in Eye.

The company's unusual name was also inspired by an East Anglian connection, when the founder of the toy chain - Sid Templer - moved his shop from Northumberland to Suffolk.

Mr Templer moved his business into a disused pub, named the Hawk Inn.

He then realised he could save a line in the address if he persuaded the Post Office to rename the address Hawkin as opposed to Hawk Inn - and so the name was born.

The company has since grown to 20 stores.

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Norfolk club to lead historic English challenge in European Cricket League

Swardeston celebrate on the pitch at Lord's after their victory in the Royal London Club Championship Picture: ECB

Neil Featherby: We need to talk about trainers...

Where does the race to find the fastest trainer end? Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists