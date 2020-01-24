Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar collapses into administration

A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration.

Yare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Yare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar has called in administrators to take over the business.

The chain, which sells novelty toys, is headquartered in Yare House on Thorpe Road.

Hawkin's Bazaar also has a store in the Castle Quarter shopping mall.

A sign in the shop's window said: "On January 23 Tom Straw and Simon Thomas of Moorfields Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.

MORE: Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to 'financial reasons' "The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company. "The administrators act as agents only and without personal liability.

"Although the company is in administration, all stores will continue to trade until further notice."

A similar notice has been posted on the chain's website.

The company, which employs 180 people, moved to Yare House from the Old Aerodrome in Beccles in 2013.

It also has its main warehouse in Eye.

The company's unusual name was also inspired by an East Anglian connection, when the founder of the toy chain - Sid Templer - moved his shop from Northumberland to Suffolk.

Mr Templer moved his business into a disused pub, named the Hawk Inn.

He then realised he could save a line in the address if he persuaded the Post Office to rename the address Hawkin as opposed to Hawk Inn - and so the name was born.

The company has since grown to 20 stores.