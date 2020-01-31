Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar begins closing shops

Hawkin's Bazaar has begun closing its stores a week after it collapsed into administration.

The Norwich-based chain has launched a closing down sale across its 20 shops and online.

The business, which is based out of Yare House in Norwich's Thorpe Road, appointed Moorfields Advisory as administrators on January 23.

The novelty toy company employs around 180 people.

Moorfields Advisory has been approached for comment as to the impact on staff at its head office but so far has declined to discuss details about redundancies.

The news of Hawkin's Bazaar's collapse was posted on the chain's website last week as well as in signs displayed in the shop's windows.

The statement said: "On January 23 Tom Straw and Simon Thomas of Moorfields Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.

"The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company.

"The administrators act as agents only and without personal liability."

The company moved to Yare House from the Old Aerodrome in Beccles in 2013.

It also has its main warehouse in Eye.

The company's unusual name was also inspired by an East Anglian connection, when the founder of the toy chain - Sid Templer - moved his shop from Northumberland to Suffolk.

Mr Templer moved his business into a disused pub, named the Hawk Inn.

He then realised he could save a line in the address if he persuaded the Post Office to rename the address Hawkin as opposed to Hawk Inn - and so the name was born.