Search

Advanced search

Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar begins closing shops

PUBLISHED: 11:59 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 31 January 2020

Hawkin's Bazaar has begun closing stores, including it's shop in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Archant

Hawkin's Bazaar has begun closing stores, including it's shop in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Archant

Archant

Hawkin's Bazaar has begun closing its stores a week after it collapsed into administration.

Yare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYYare House on Thorpe Road, Norwich which is home to Hawkin's Bazaar. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The Norwich-based chain has launched a closing down sale across its 20 shops and online.

The business, which is based out of Yare House in Norwich's Thorpe Road, appointed Moorfields Advisory as administrators on January 23.

The novelty toy company employs around 180 people.

MORE: Caistor Hall relaunches hotel and restaurant following management 'hiccup'

Moorfields Advisory has been approached for comment as to the impact on staff at its head office but so far has declined to discuss details about redundancies.

The news of Hawkin's Bazaar's collapse was posted on the chain's website last week as well as in signs displayed in the shop's windows.

The statement said: "On January 23 Tom Straw and Simon Thomas of Moorfields Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.

"The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company.

"The administrators act as agents only and without personal liability."

You may also want to watch:

The company moved to Yare House from the Old Aerodrome in Beccles in 2013.

It also has its main warehouse in Eye.

The company's unusual name was also inspired by an East Anglian connection, when the founder of the toy chain - Sid Templer - moved his shop from Northumberland to Suffolk.

Mr Templer moved his business into a disused pub, named the Hawk Inn.

He then realised he could save a line in the address if he persuaded the Post Office to rename the address Hawkin as opposed to Hawk Inn - and so the name was born.

Most Read

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Tragic loss’ as city park fire means pavilion cannot be saved

The fire in the tennis pavilion at Heigham Park in November last year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Newcastle United v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Emi Buendia has missed Norwich City last two games with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

Pub set to host EU leaving party

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, is set to host a Brexit party as Britain leaves the EU. Picture: Archant
Drive 24