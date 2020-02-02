Hawkin's Bazaar closes its Norwich shop

It was the final day of trading for the Hawkin's Bazaar store in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

Signs reading 'last day' were put up in the store's windows on Sunday, alongside posters publicising clearance discounts of up to 70pc off stock.

It comes after the Norwich-based novelty toy chain went into administration on January 23.

A sign in the shop's window said: "On January 23 Tom Straw and Simon Thomas of Moorfields Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.

"The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company.

"The administrators act as agents only and without personal liability.

"Although the company is in administration, all stores will continue to trade until further notice."

The company employs 180 people and is headquartered in Yare House on Thorpe Road.