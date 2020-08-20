Holiday park firm creates new jobs in Norfolk to cope with staycation demand

Holiday company Haven, with four parks in Norfolk, is offering up hundreds of jobs to cope with a surge in bookings.

With people wary of taking a holiday abroad because of the coronavirus quarantine restrictions, bookings have surged at seaside venues closer to home, such as holiday parks in Caister-on-Sea, Hopton and Yarmouth. When the firm reopened in May, it saw web bookings increase by 96pc in a week.

As a result, 17 new jobs will be offered at Haven’s Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park and nine at Seashore, Yarmouth.

Full and part time accommodation cleaners, coaches, support team members and cleaning operations managers are available.

It comes after Haven, owned by the Bourne Leisure group, decided to extend its holiday bookings to November for the first time in its history to recoup losses while it had to close because of coronavirus. The new extension is available at eight out of 37 of its parks nationwide, including Caister-on-Sea. Normally the season would close in October.

Chief people officer Sarah Dickins said: “These roles will be significant in supporting our existing accommodation teams as we increase the capacity and welcome more guests onto our parks.

“The roles are in addition to our existing accommodation teams and are pertinent to our ongoing operational changes to help with increased demand and ensure guests feel safe and secure whilst on holiday with us during the pandemic.”

Gerard Tempest, director of guest and proposition at Haven, said: “We’re delighted to be able to extend our 2020 season and with that, the chance for a UK getaway.

“With a number of travel restrictions in place, and previous closures to holiday parks throughout the UK, there are many guests that weren’t able to enjoy the holiday they had previously planned for 2020.

“Our 2020 and 2021 sales have been strong across all regions in the UK and since launching Haven Hideaway in May, we’ve seen web bookings increase by 96pc over a one-week period.”