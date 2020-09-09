Search

Advanced search

Number of marriages plummet at Tudor venue because of Covid

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 September 2020

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. They, together with wedding planner Cheryl Beeney, centre, officially launch the venue. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. They, together with wedding planner Cheryl Beeney, centre, officially launch the venue. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk

Archant

But Cheryl Beeney, the wedding planner at Hautbois Hall, situated in Little Hautbois, near Wroxham, said they already had 32 weddings booked in for next year.

Hautbois Hall. Pic: ArchantHautbois Hall. Pic: Archant

And despite the cancellations, the owners of Hautbois Hall, Sally Blandford and Paul Coby who took over the property three years ago from previous owners, the Bayfield family, decided to continue with a project to expand the wedding offering.

MORE: Tax expert and his wife take over ‘greatest tea shop in Norwich’



This included a new ceremony barn converted from an original building that had been used for holding champagne receptions, meaning the venue can offer winter weddings inside when the outside space can’t be used because of the weather.

The new barn was scheduled to open in June but this got postponed because of Covid.

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.ukNewlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk

Despite further delays because of coronavirus restrictions, it was finally used as the venue for its first wedding, on Saturday August 29, when Anna-Grace and Joseph Easton tied the knot.

The couple finally got married after their big day was postponed twice due to government restrictions.

Mr Easton said: “We had such a great day. Thanks to Cheryl at Hautbois Hall; she made sure everything ran smoothly. She made the disappointment of the postponements feel like a small problem rather than a big one. We honestly had the best day of our lives and loved every minute.”

Hautbois Hall opened as a wedding venue in August 2013 and the business continued even with the sale of the property to its current owners.

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.ukNewlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk

Mrs Beeney, of Cheryl Beeney Events, said: “Some people can’t think beyond a summer wedding and in fact the barn looks so beautiful for a winter wedding with the candles lit.

“We have seen a lot postpone so we have 32 weddings next year but with each postponement we’ve been flexible to accommodate their dreams”.

Hautbois Hall is believed to have been built in the 16th century by William Baspole and occupies a really special position in 35.7 acres bordered by its own meadowland leading down to the River Bure.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s cool’: teen clubber’s boast after knocking out police officer

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Ten-week-old Cockapoo puppies stolen overnight

Six 10-week-old Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in Carbrooke. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime Minister’s ‘moonshot’ plan to get UK back to normal by Christmas

(Left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance lay out the new coronavirus plan. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Defender demands City forget about the Premier League and focus on Huddersfield

Christoph Zimmermann says City won't be thinking too far ahead when they begin their Championship campaign this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Misleading’ claim as row over £1.9m car park takes a further twist

How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Consulting Ltd.

Number of marriages plummet at Tudor venue because of Covid

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. They, together with wedding planner Cheryl Beeney, centre, officially launch the venue. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk