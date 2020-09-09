Number of marriages plummet at Tudor venue because of Covid

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions.

But Cheryl Beeney, the wedding planner at Hautbois Hall, situated in Little Hautbois, near Wroxham, said they already had 32 weddings booked in for next year.

Hautbois Hall.

And despite the cancellations, the owners of Hautbois Hall, Sally Blandford and Paul Coby who took over the property three years ago from previous owners, the Bayfield family, decided to continue with a project to expand the wedding offering.

This included a new ceremony barn converted from an original building that had been used for holding champagne receptions, meaning the venue can offer winter weddings inside when the outside space can’t be used because of the weather.

The new barn was scheduled to open in June but this got postponed because of Covid.

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions.

Despite further delays because of coronavirus restrictions, it was finally used as the venue for its first wedding, on Saturday August 29, when Anna-Grace and Joseph Easton tied the knot.

The couple finally got married after their big day was postponed twice due to government restrictions.

Mr Easton said: “We had such a great day. Thanks to Cheryl at Hautbois Hall; she made sure everything ran smoothly. She made the disappointment of the postponements feel like a small problem rather than a big one. We honestly had the best day of our lives and loved every minute.”

Hautbois Hall opened as a wedding venue in August 2013 and the business continued even with the sale of the property to its current owners.

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions.

Mrs Beeney, of Cheryl Beeney Events, said: “Some people can’t think beyond a summer wedding and in fact the barn looks so beautiful for a winter wedding with the candles lit.

“We have seen a lot postpone so we have 32 weddings next year but with each postponement we’ve been flexible to accommodate their dreams”.

Hautbois Hall is believed to have been built in the 16th century by William Baspole and occupies a really special position in 35.7 acres bordered by its own meadowland leading down to the River Bure.