Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Former Norwich City player launches energy drinks brand

14 September, 2019 - 06:30
Rory Jeffries and former Norwich player Harvey Hodd of Matcha Works. Picture: Matcha Works

Matcha Works

A former Norwich City player has launched an energy drink brand.

The start-up sells matcha tea drinks, and is run by former pro Harvet Hodd and his best friend Rory Jeffries.

Currently the brand has two canned drinks, a sparking matcha tea and a classic matcha oak milk latte.

However the pair, both 23, are hoping to stand out from the crowd thanks to their ordering systems which allows customers to order via text.

They are calling it conversational-commerce and sees people able to text the brand to reorder their crate and then confirm their order, without needing to log on to an online payment portal.

Mr Hodd said: "We wanted to develop this because we wanted to form a closer relationship with our consumer and really to their experience of our brand and products to the next level. With conversational commerce it's as easy as them texting a friend. No account creation, no logins, no app download. In the future, we believe the idea of a transaction happening through a few words alone will disrupt a host of industries."

The naturally caffeinated products have already made it onto shelves of some big brands including Whole Foods and Planet Organic.

Mr Hodd said: "We've also scaled the Matcha Works online operation via our platform to hundreds of customers with extremely high repeat purchase. From here we are expanding our operation to European territories and then the US."

And this isn't the first time the pair have seen success working together.

Mr Hodd and Mr Jeffries have already exited the market having sold their first brand, Shake It, to two parties working in the wellness space.

They then decided to reenter the market in 2017, after they began drinking matcha and were successful in marketing the ingredient to cafes instead of selling sweetened coffee drinks.

Next year the Norwich-born due will also be looking to launch their Matcha Works Café in London's Shoreditch or Soho.

Mr Hodd explained: "We want to start here initially because these areas are packed with early adopters of our product and they'll be curious about the concept of our cafe."

