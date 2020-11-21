Bosses of Harry’s burger bar launch lockdown delivery service

Harry's is launching a 'burger and fries' delivery to your door service. Pic: Harry's Archant

Plans to start a ‘burger to your door’ service are finally going ahead at a Norwich restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's and father Andre. Pic: EDP Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's and father Andre. Pic: EDP

Andre Serruys, who owns Harry’s in Chapelfield Gardens, formerly Pedro’s Mexican cantina, run by daughter Annie, had hoped to get a delivery service running after the first lockdown.

MORE: Historic hotel made famous by TV’s Hotel Inspector for sale again

You may also want to watch:

Instead, Harry’s opened up a servery hatch at the restaurant for takeaway meals and drinks, to great success.

But now, in conjunction with food delivery operation Just Eat, the firm is launching deliveries in the local area.

The decision came after Harry’s conducted a poll of customers, asking them if they wanted the service which could be kicking off as early as next week.

Ms Serruys said: “Harry’s is coming to your doorstep. Thanks to everybody who took part in our poll. This is something we’ve been considering for a while now and we’re excited to say that you’ll be able to order Harry’s online in the very near future.”