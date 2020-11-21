Search

Advanced search

Bosses of Harry’s burger bar launch lockdown delivery service

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 21 November 2020

Harry's is launching a 'burger and fries' delivery to your door service. Pic: Harry's

Harry's is launching a 'burger and fries' delivery to your door service. Pic: Harry's

Archant

Plans to start a ‘burger to your door’ service are finally going ahead at a Norwich restaurant.

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's and father Andre. Pic: EDPAnnie Serruys, who runs Harry's and father Andre. Pic: EDP

Andre Serruys, who owns Harry’s in Chapelfield Gardens, formerly Pedro’s Mexican cantina, run by daughter Annie, had hoped to get a delivery service running after the first lockdown.

MORE: Historic hotel made famous by TV’s Hotel Inspector for sale again

You may also want to watch:

Instead, Harry’s opened up a servery hatch at the restaurant for takeaway meals and drinks, to great success.

But now, in conjunction with food delivery operation Just Eat, the firm is launching deliveries in the local area.

The decision came after Harry’s conducted a poll of customers, asking them if they wanted the service which could be kicking off as early as next week.

Ms Serruys said: “Harry’s is coming to your doorstep. Thanks to everybody who took part in our poll. This is something we’ve been considering for a while now and we’re excited to say that you’ll be able to order Harry’s online in the very near future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs

The store has supported Shop Reepham with funding with brand new canvas bags with a map to independent stores across the town. Picture: Co-op

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

Brumstead Road in Stalham. Picture: Google

Man accused of breaking order not to shout and swear at other people

The Costessey village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pioneering shop opens up to offer cheaper family items

Judy Dow, head of philanthropy at the Norfolk Community Foundation, and Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, at the Burrell shop in Thetford. Photo: Gary Donnison